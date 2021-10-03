CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ai Weiwei Creates Hand-Silkscreened Scarves Drawing on a Chinese Paper Cutting Tradition

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFYI: Ai Weiwei has created handwoven and hand-silkscreened scarves that aesthetically draw on a 2,000-year-old Chinese paper cutting tradition. “The colored, intricately cut papers are used as a story-telling medium in festivities, for prayers, and as everyday decoration.” The scarves are 100% silk. You can find versions in blue, red and black. (Here’s Ai Weiwei sporting one in red.) Or find them all here on Taschen’s web site.

Ai Weiwei
