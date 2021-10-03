CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guy Ritchie spy thriller Operation Fortune set for release in January

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreviously titled Five Eyes, director Guy Ritchie’s upcoming spy film starring Jason Statham has now scored a new title – Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre – as well as a January release date in North America courtesy of STXfilms. Operation Fortune sees Statham playing Orson Fortune, a super spy with...

www.flickeringmyth.com

heyuguys.com

Guy Ritchie’s next feature official title announced as ‘Operation Fortune’

Since the release of ‘The Gentleman’ Guy Ritchie’s career seems to be in some sort of revival. Following closely in the footsteps of ‘Wrath of Man’ his next feature has finally been given an official title of ‘Operation Fortune.’. Slated for release on January 21st, 2021. Ritchie yet again reunites...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Guy Ritchie’s Next Sets New Date & Title

Following a recent string of success with both “The Gentlemen” and “Wrath of Man,” filmmaker Guy Ritchie’s next film has scored a new title and a release date. Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant star in the spy thriller which was previously going by the name “Five Eyes” and will now be called “Operation Fortune”.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Guy Ritchie Spy Film Starring Jason Statham And Aubrey Plaza Gets New Name and Release Date

Operation Fortune is the official new name of Guy Ritchie’s upcoming spy film, which was previously called Five Eyes, according to Collider. It was also announced that the Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza-starring film is scheduled to be released on January 21, 2022. The film also stars Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant.
MOVIES
Advanced Television

New Guy Ritchie movie to premiere on Prime Video UK

Amazon Prime Video will exclusively premiere Guy Ritchie’s new action film, Wrath of Man, in the UK and Ireland this December. The movie sees the director reunite with Hollywood star Jason Statham for the first time in 15 years. Based on the French film Le Convoyeur, Wrath of Man also...
MOVIES
Aubrey Plaza
Guy Ritchie
Bugzy Malone
Hugh Grant
Josh Hartnett
Cary Elwes
Jason Statham
flickprime.com

Daniel Craig starrer spy thriller passes with zero cuts by CBFC

As Daniel Craig-starrer James Bond’s movie, No Time To Die, is set to launch in theatres, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has handed the movie with Zero cuts, leaving sure intimate scenes untouched. The certification board had confronted backlash in 2015 after the Pahlah Nihalani-led crew diminished the intimate scene of the movie to round 22 seconds.
MOVIES
moviehole.net

Briefs : Wonka, Statham/Ritchie’s next, Mad Max and Karate Kid 4K Sets & more!

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” prequel “Wonka”, starring Timothee Chalamet, is now in production in the UK. Starring alongside Chalamet are Rowan Atkinson (the “Johnny English” and “Mr. Bean” films, “Love Actually”), Mathew Baynton (“The Wrong Mans,” “Ghosts”), Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”), Oscar winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), Tom Davis (“Paddington 2,” “King Gary”), Simon Farnaby (the “Paddington” films, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), Rich Fulcher (“Marriage Story,” “Disenchantment”), Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water,” the “Paddington” films, “Spencer”), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (“Paddington 2,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Mary Poppins Returns”), Paterson Joseph (“Vigil,” “Noughts + Crosses”), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key (“The Prom,” “Schmigadoon”), Calah Lane (“The Day Shall Come”), Matt Lucas (“Paddington,” “Little Britain”), Colin O’Brien (“The Mothership”), Natasha Rothwell (“White Lotus,” “Insecure”), Rakhee Thakrar (“Sex Education,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral”) and Ellie White (“The Other One,” “The Windsors”).
MOVIES
Variety

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Casts Cillian Murphy, Announces 2023 Release Date

Cillian Murphy will play J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist whose role running the the Los Alamos Laboratory and involvement in the Manhattan Project has led him to be dubbed the “father of the atomic bomb.” The “Peaky Blinders” star has been confirmed to take the title role in “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan’s upcoming historical epic. The pair are longtime collaborators (Nolan has a stock company of players like Tom Hardy, Michael Caine and Christian Bale who have popped up in multiple films). Nolan and Murphy previously worked together on “Batman Begins,” “Inception” and “Dunkirk.” Universal Pictures will make the $100 million...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Keira Knightley set to star in Ridley Scott-produced Boston Strangler movie

Keira Knightley is heading to Boston. More specifically she’s on her way there to star in 20th Century Studios’ Boston Strangler movie, which will begin shooting this December. As per Deadline, Knightley will star in the true crime drama, which is being written and directed by Matt Ruskin. Ridley Scott...
MOVIES
#Cia#Mi6#Operation Fortune
flickeringmyth.com

Dune featurette promises that “people are gonna be blown away”

Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel Dune has already grossed over $100M at the international box-office, and once Bond has had his moment it’ll be released in North America and other key territories, so Warner Bros. are still pushing the appeal of the sand and science-fiction epic with the likes of this new featurette, which features stars Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Issac speaking effusively about what awaits the rest of the world when it opens in late October. Check it out below…
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Josh Duhamel on Night of the Animated Dead and playing Two-Face in Batman: The Long Halloween

Ricky Church chats with Josh Duhamel about Night of the Animated Dead…. The Night of the Living Dead is such a significant piece of movie history not just for creating the zombie genre, but for the way it was filmed and the focus on the horrific experiences the characters go through rather than the pulse-pounding action the genre is known for now. The film has been remade or reimagined a few times, not to mention how it has influenced many other horror films, with the latest being Night of the Animated Dead, an animated remake which follows the same story but includes a few elements the original either didn’t have or could not do at the time.
MOVIES
featureweekly.com

Thomas Doherty is set to star in horror thriller ‘The Bride’

Thomas Doherty is set to star in Screen Gems’ horror thriller The Bride, featuring Nathalie Emmanuel. Doherty replaces Garrett Hedlund, who as of late continued on from the project. Hugh Skinner, Sean Pertwee, and Courtney Taylor, Alana Boden, and Stephanie Corneliussen are additionally on board. Jessica M. Thompson will coordinate with Blair Butler writing the first content, in light of her pitch, with revisions by Thompson. Emile Gladstone is producing the project.
MOVIES
Deadline

Damian Lewis & Guy Pearce Lead Cold War Limited Series ‘A Spy Among Friends’ For Spectrum Originals & BritBox UK

Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce are to lead the line of limited drama series A Spy Among Friends. Spectrum Originals and BritBox UK have ordered the adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s book to series. It comes over a year after Deadline first revealed the project, which then had Dominic West poised to star alongside Lewis. It marks Lewis’ first gig since he exited Showtime’s Billions. The series has started production in London this week and will also shoot in Romania. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television, ITV Studios and Veritas Entertainment Group with former Homeland exec producer Alexander Cary creator and exec producer...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix thriller Hypnotic gets a trailer, poster and images

Netflix has released a trailer, poster and images for Hypnotic, the upcoming thriller from directors Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote which stars Kate Siegel as Jenn, a young woman who to enlists the help of a renowned hypnotherapist (Jason O’Mara) to help her recovery following a series of traumatic events, but she soon finds herself caught in a dangerous mind game with deadly consequences; take a look here…
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Second Trailer for Ensemble Spy Thriller 'The 355' Arriving in January

"We put ourselves in danger, so that others are not." Universal has dropped in a second official trailer for The 355, an espionage thriller starring a set of international women as five spies who must work together to recover a top-secret weapon in order to save the world from danger (of course). Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, and Fan Bingbing co-star as the five leading ladies. A dream team of formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting spy genre in The 355. Also starring Sebastian Stan, Edgar Ramírez, and Emilio Insolera. Cinematography by Tim Maurice-Jones (of Snatch, Revolver, The Woman in Black, Kick-Ass 2). This was originally set to open last year, but they delayed it another year due to pandemic shutdowns. Kinberg's The 355 now opens on January 7th, 2022 at the beginning of next year. Does it still look any good? Will it be worth the wait?
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune gets a final trailer

Although its been playing in several international markets since last month, earning over $100 million in the process, we’ve still got a couple of weeks to go until Denis Villeneuve’s Dune opens in the US and the UK. However, to let us know what we’re missing, Warner Bros. has released a new – and supposedly final – trailer for this latest big screen version of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel; watch it here…
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Fear will find you in trailer for horror They’re Outside

Ahead of its digital release in time for Halloween, Terror Films has shared a trailer, poster and images for directors Airell Anthony Hayles and Sam Casserly’s independent horror They’re Outside. The film follows a celebrity psychologist as he finds himself drawn into supernatural events when filming a documentary about an...
MOVIES

