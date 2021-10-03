Ravens RB Ty’Son Williams, DB DeShon Elliott inactive vs. Denver Broncos

Ravens running back Ty’Son Williams and safety DeShon Elliott are inactive for Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Williams, who is playing in his first season in the NFL after being on the practice squad in 2020, has been the Ravens’ lead running back after preseason injuries to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Through three games, he has 164 rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

On Saturday, the Ravens activated running back Le’Veon Bell from the practice squad, where he has been since signing on Sept. 7. Bell, who last played for the Kansas City Chiefs, will join Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray in the Ravens’ backfield.

Elliott (quad) exited last week’s 19-17 victory against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter and didn’t practice this week.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) will miss his third straight game. Meanwhile, defensive end Derek Wolfe (hip/back) was placed on the injured reserve on Saturday, keeping him out of action until at least the Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and safety Ar’Darius Washington are also inactive.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to play against the Denver Broncos. Jackson was a full-participant at practice on Friday after being out on Wednesday and Thursday with a back injury. Safety Chuck Clark (hip), outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder), safety Geno Stone (thigh), offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) as well as cornerbacks Anthony Averett (ankle), Marlon Humphrey (knee) and Tavon Young (knee) are active after being listed as questionable.

Wide receivers Miles Boykin and Rashod Bateman, who were designated to return from the injured reserve Wednesday and practiced this week, were not activated.

Broncos’ running back Melvin Gordon (ribs/lower leg) is expected to play after being a limited participant in practice on Thursday. Broncos’ defensive end Shelby Harris, defensive lineman Mike Purcell, outside linebacker Malik Reed and inside linebacker Justin Stmad are also active.

Denver’s starting guards Dalton Risner (ankle) and Graham Glasgow (knee) along with outside linebacker Andre Mintze (hamstring), cornerback Kary Vincent Jr., safety Jamar Johnson, inside linebacker Baron Browning and quarterback Brett Rypien are inactive.