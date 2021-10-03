CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens RB Ty’Son Williams, DB DeShon Elliott inactive vs. Denver Broncos

By Ryan McFadden, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 6 days ago

Ravens running back Ty’Son Williams and safety DeShon Elliott are inactive for Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Williams, who is playing in his first season in the NFL after being on the practice squad in 2020, has been the Ravens’ lead running back after preseason injuries to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Through three games, he has 164 rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

On Saturday, the Ravens activated running back Le’Veon Bell from the practice squad, where he has been since signing on Sept. 7. Bell, who last played for the Kansas City Chiefs, will join Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray in the Ravens’ backfield.

Elliott (quad) exited last week’s 19-17 victory against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter and didn’t practice this week.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) will miss his third straight game. Meanwhile, defensive end Derek Wolfe (hip/back) was placed on the injured reserve on Saturday, keeping him out of action until at least the Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and safety Ar’Darius Washington are also inactive.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to play against the Denver Broncos. Jackson was a full-participant at practice on Friday after being out on Wednesday and Thursday with a back injury. Safety Chuck Clark (hip), outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder), safety Geno Stone (thigh), offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) as well as cornerbacks Anthony Averett (ankle), Marlon Humphrey (knee) and Tavon Young (knee) are active after being listed as questionable.

Wide receivers Miles Boykin and Rashod Bateman, who were designated to return from the injured reserve Wednesday and practiced this week, were not activated.

Broncos’ running back Melvin Gordon (ribs/lower leg) is expected to play after being a limited participant in practice on Thursday. Broncos’ defensive end Shelby Harris, defensive lineman Mike Purcell, outside linebacker Malik Reed and inside linebacker Justin Stmad are also active.

Denver’s starting guards Dalton Risner (ankle) and Graham Glasgow (knee) along with outside linebacker Andre Mintze (hamstring), cornerback Kary Vincent Jr., safety Jamar Johnson, inside linebacker Baron Browning and quarterback Brett Rypien are inactive.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ravens: Ty’Son Williams could be a healthy scratch in Week 4

The Baltimore Ravens have been using the trio of Ty’Son Williams, Latavius Murray, and Devonta Freeman at running back over the last couple of weeks. But that trio is likely to be broken up in Week 4. The Ravens announced on Saturday that they had elevated running back Le’Veon Bell...
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens: Ty’Son Williams needs to be a focal point of the offense

Ty’Son Williams was a dud in the Baltimore Ravens game against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, but don’t blame the running back. Blame the offensive gameplan. Williams was primed to take the No. 1 running back position in 2021, with veterans Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman brought on to mix in behind him. At least that’s what we thought.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
Person
Brett Rypien
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Had 1 Request For Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys decided that midseason was the right time to let go of Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. But a new report suggests that cutting him wasn’t the only option. According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys asked Smith to remove his injury guarantee for...
NFL
chatsports.com

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Officially Inactive Vs. Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is officially inactive for their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury, per the team’s Twitter. Cook suffered the injury last Sunday in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Cardinals and was clearly affected by it in the second half. The lead back has 42 rushes for 192 yards and a rushing touchdown while catching eight passes for 60 yards this season. Backup running back Alexander Mattison will step into Cook’s starting role and shoulder plenty of the workload. In 2020, Cook had 1,918 scrimmage yards and 17 total touchdowns on his way to his second Pro Bowl selection.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Schultz might be playing himself out of Dallas

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’ve probably noticed the ascension of certain fourth-year tight end this season, Dalton Schultz. Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys 2018 fourth round draft pick out of Stanford, has had one heck of start this season. In just four games, Schultz has collected 20 receptions...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Detroit Lions#The Cincinnati Bengals
cbs17

Seattle QB Russell Wilson has surgery on injured finger

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after he had surgery Friday to repair two injuries to his right middle finger. Wilson posted a photo Friday night following his surgery in Southern California. Wilson flew to Los Angeles to see...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Ben Roethlisberger News

Amid a pretty underwhelming season from Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, speculation has emerged that the Steelers might consider benching their longtime starter. ESPN’s Adam Schefter addressed those rumors today. Appearing on Get Up, Schefter reported that the Steelers are “never” going to bench Roethlisberger. He made it clear that...
NFL
WolverineDigest

Perhaps The Jacksonville Jaguars Should Have Listened To Jim Harbaugh When It Comes To Urban Meyer

If you're a sports fan and you hear the name 'Urban Meyer', you're initial thoughts are likely one of two things. The first thing you might think of is the fact that Meyer is hands down one of the all-time greatest head coaches in college football history. Among all Power Five coaches with at least 100 wins, Meyer ranks third in winning percentage all-time at .853 - just behind two former Notre Dame head coaches Knute Rockne (.881) and Frank Leahy (.864).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Seahawks Announce Notable Wide Receiver Signing

The Seattle Seahawks offense has been rock solid so far, but not enough to keep pace with their last two opponents – resulting in back-to-back losses. So the Seahawks are adding some reinforcements to the receivers room. On Wednesday, the Seahawks announced that they have signed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Jon Gruden News

On Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the news for all of the wrong reasons. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. Unfortunately for Gruden,...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Message After Tough Start

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks entered this season with Super Bowl aspirations. Despite their 1-2 start, the goal this year hasn’t changed. On Thursday afternoon, Wilson posted an encouraging message on Twitter for his fans. He tweeted, “I love adversity.”. Wilson has played well through three games, but it...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy