Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald (myocarditis) out indefinitely

By Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald is sidelined indefinitely with myocarditis, a heart condition related to his summertime bout with COVID-19.

Oilers coach Dave Tippett provided the update Sunday, and it is the same diagnosis that is expected to sideline Edmonton goaltender Alex Stalock for the entire 2021-22 season.

Archibald, who turns 29 on Wednesday, tallied seven goals and six assists in 52 games with the Oilers last season.

2021-2022 NHL season important dates

A sixth-round draft pick by Pittsburgh in 2011, he has 70 points (39 goals, 31 assists) in 235 career games with the Penguins (2016-17), Arizona Coyotes (2017-19) and Oilers. He won a Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2017.

–Field Level Media

