Manchester City make spitting complaint after thrilling Liverpool draw

James Milner (middle) sends Bernardo Silva flying but the Liverpool right-back was not shown a second yellow card.

Manchester City made an official complaint to Liverpool after a fan allegedly spat at their bench during the second half of an enthralling draw that saw Kevin De Bruyne cancel out Mohamed Salah’s stunning solo goal.

Liverpool have launched an investigation and are studying CCTV footage, with the City manager Pep Guardiola urging them to take action. “I didn’t see it but I hear about it,” he said. “The people told me this happened. I am pretty sure Liverpool FC is going to take a measure against this person. I know Liverpool is greater than this actions. In every club there are people who make a bad action because of their emotions.”

City dominated the first half at Anfield but fell behind twice, recovered twice through Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne, and were indebted to Rodri’s 85th-minute tackle to prevent Fabinho sealing a Liverpool victory. Guardiola was more aggrieved at decision by the referee, Paul Tierney, not to show Milner a second yellow card for a foul on the outstanding Bernardo Silva with the score 1-1.

The City manager, who was booked for his furious protests, said: “He has to show the yellow card to me but before then he has to show the second one to James. The margins are so tight in these games that it can make a massive difference.

“It doesn’t mean you are going to win against Liverpool in Anfield but it is too obvious this action, not to give James the second yellow. It is never easy at Anfield, or Old Trafford.

“He [Tierney] knows when he sees the action it is yellow card. I understand the pressure for everyone. The decision has to be made in one second, maybe yes, maybe no, 20 minutes left, 1-1 and after that they make it 2-1 from the position of James Milner’s area. Now I am more or less satisfied because we draw but we could have lost and I would be more angry. The referee completely knows it was second yellow card.”

Guardiola bumped into Milner in the Anfield tunnel after the game and had what appeared a lighthearted conversation with the Liverpool midfielder.

“He gave me golf tips,” the City manager claimed. “He’s much better at golf than me. We spoke about the game a bit and the yellow card. He was joking.”

Despite failing to capitalise on several clear openings in the first half, Guardiola insisted: “Nothing in my mind, heart or soul is disappointed with what we have done.”

Jürgen Klopp, by contrast, was unhappy with Liverpool’s first-half display but thrilled with a second-half improvement that produced a breakthrough for Sadio Mané and a sensational strike from Mohamed Salah, who he described as one of the best players in the world.

“It was two completely different halves, thank God, because the first was exactly like you shouldn’t do it against Man City and the second was exactly was how you should,” the Liverpool manager said.

“The second half was us – brave, aggressive, full of determination, ready to play in the small spaces and use the width. The first half was probably the worst we played against City. We had to show a reaction and it was absolutely great. The first goal was a great counterattack and the second, only the best players in the world score goals like this.

“Absolutely exceptional. This club never forgets anything and people will talk about this goal for a long, long time and in 56 years when they still remember this game.”

That was a reference to the former Liverpool forward Roger Hunt, who scored in the FA Cup final 56 years ago and died last week.