Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid is officially back at 1 Arrowhead Drive after a brief stint in the hospital following Sunday’s game. Reid was feeling ill after he addressed the team following the loss to the Chargers and he was taken to the hospital and admitted out of an abundance of caution. Reid was expected to return to team facilities and resume his full head-coaching duties yesterday. Speaking to Chiefs TE Travis Kelce in a recent interview, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar was able to confirm as much.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO