CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Emily Ratajkowski accuses Robin Thicke of groping her while they filmed a music video together

fox40jackson.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobin Thicke crossed the clear, unblurred lines of propriety with supermodel Emily Ratajkowski during the making of the video that brought him international fame, the alleged victim writes in a new book. Ratajkowski said Thicke grabbed her bare breasts while they were filming the “Blurred Lines” video, the Sunday Times...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 1

Related
nickiswift.com

This Is What 50 Cent Wants To Do With Nicki Minaj

50 Cent has now revealed what his dream collaboration with Nicki Minaj would be. In the past, 50 admitted that he's a big fan of hers. "She has a lane that's been closed that she just busted open on her own, and she's an amazing talent," he told MTV in 2010. "A lot of artists, I personally am not excited by, but her, particularly, she impressed me on that 'Bottoms Up' remix."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met Gala

Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Marvin Gaye
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Groping#Ap
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Megan Thee Stallion Says It's Her Job To Make Men 'Uncomfortable'

Megan Thee Stallion is a force to be reckoned with. Stepping onto the scene just a few years ago, the female rapper has taken the world by storm with her quick flows and "hot girl" signatures. She manages to sound both modern and old school at the same time, and her tall stature and big personality make her one who can't be missed. Now, speaking in an interview with Julie Adenuga for The Evening Standard, the "Savage" rapper has opened up about how her view of men has changed since she became famous.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Weight Loss While Getting A Pedicure With Mom Maria Shriver

Christopher Schwarzenegger showed off the results of his fitness journey while out with mom Maria Shriver in Los Angeles. See before and after photos. Christopher Schwarzenegger stepped out for a pedicure with his famous mom on October 5 and showed off his recent weight loss results. The 24-year-old son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver looked slimmed down while at a nail salon in Los Angeles. He wore a dark t-shirt, shorts, and Adidas slides, as seen in photos HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Scott Disick is apparently 'dating again' after 'unexpected' split from Amelia Hamlin

It's been a busy couple of months for Scott Disick. In August, his shady DMs about ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were leaked, and just a few days later, he split from his girlfriend of almost a year, Amelia Hamlin. But it seems he's been able to put all that drama behind him, and is reportedly back on the dating scene just a month after his relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Vanderpump Rules’: How Much Is Randall Emmett Worth?

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has been feeling Randall Emmett for years now. One big selling point was how well he treated her. Especially how he spoiled her like no other man ever had. She divulged these details on both the show and more in-depth in her book, Give Them Lala. Yet, just exactly how much is Emmett worth?
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Judge Judy Bailiff Petri Hawkins Breaks Silence on Being Booted After 25 Years

When Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for Judge Judy Sheindlin's new series Judy Justice, fans were shocked to see that she had a new bailiff, Kevin Rasco. During the entire run of Judge Judy, Petri Hawkins Byrd served as Sheindlin's bailiff, so many expected him to return. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Byrd revealed that Sheindlin did not even ask him to join the new series.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy