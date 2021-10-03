CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reba McEntire Gets To Do Something in 2021 That She Didn’t Do 20 Years Ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong her long list of hits, Reba McEntire‘s “I’m A Survivor” might be one of her most well known due to the fact it was also the theme song for her sitcom Reba which aired in the early 2000s. “I’m A Survivor” was one of the 3 new songs that...

Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire stuns in sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Reba McEntire rocked a gorgeous green sparkling gown to celebrate some special news with her fans on Tuesday. The country superstar looked sensational in her low-cut frock, which featured cut-outs on the shoulders and fringing throughout. Reba was in a jovial mood as she finally shared a release date for her holiday movie, Christmas in Tune, which also stars former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.
goodhousekeeping.com

See the New Hairstyle Reba McEntire Wore at Loretta Lynn's Benefit Concert

We're so excited to see Reba McEntire back on stage and with a brand-new look!. On September 13, the Grand Ole Opry hosted the "Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising" benefit concert to support Tennessee flood victims. According to Loretta's website, the concert, which featured Reba along with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and more country music stars, has raised nearly $1 million.
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire's chic home after selling $5million house – inside

Reba McEntire has owned homes across the United States, from Tennessee to California. However, she sold her mansion in Beverly Hills for a reported $22 million in 2015, and sold her waterfront manor house in Nashville for $5 million in 2017. The country music singer has kept her home largely...
countryliving.com

Fans Are Bombarding Reba McEntire's Instagram After She Shares Huge Career News

Reba McEntire fans, mark your calendars! The country music icon is no stranger to acting, but this year, she has a special holiday gift for her fans. After comedic roles in Young Sheldon, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and, of course, Reba, she is returning to the small screen with a role as the romantic lead in the new Lifetime movie, Christmas in Tune.
countryfancast.com

The Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson performance of “Does He Love You” Prophecy

Enjoy watching Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson perform "Does He Love You" which became somewhat of a prophecy for Kelly's marriage to Reba's stepson . . . Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson performed Reba’s iconic hit song “Does He Love You” on September 23, 2002 for an episode of American Idol filmed in Las Vegas. Kelly is well known as the first winner of American Idol and remains a highly successful pop singer, TV show host and coach on The Voice TV Show. Ten years after this performance, Kelly Clarkson went on to marry Reba McEntire’s stepson (Brandon Blackstock) in 2013. Watch Reba and Kelly’s performance and discover the future irony of this duet performance below.
kizn.com

Reba McEntire Is Out As Host For The CMA Awards

The CMA Awards are just over a month away on November 10, 2021. The host has yet to be announced, but according to Billboard, it won’t be Reba McEntire. In a recent interview, Reba confirmed this by saying that to her knowledge, she was not the host. It looks like they DO have a name, and they are expecting to share it within the next few weeks.
wivr1017.com

Reba McEntire Credits Kenny Rogers With Introducing Her To Her Boyfriend

Reba McEntire is among the superstars paying tribute to the late Kenny Rogers during tonight's (Thursday, September 23rd) concert special, Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler, airing on CBS at 9 p.m. ET. Reba and Kenny's friendship went back decades. In fact, Reba tells us that Kenny helped her after the 1991 plane crash that killed several of her band members. At the same time, he was the reason she met her now-boyfriend, actor Rex Linn.
Primetimer

Reba McEntire's Reba celebrates its 20th anniversary

The country music star's six-season 2001-2007 The WB/The CW sitcom premiered on Oct. 5, 2001. "Her roots were planted in the past," says LaToya Ferguson. "Though her life was changing fast, who she was was who she wanted to be. Twenty years ago, the now defunct WB network introduced a family sitcom starring country music icon and American treasure Reba McEntire. Appropriately titled Reba, in the multicamera sitcom, McEntire plays Reba Hart, a recent divorcee who now has to handle being a single mother who worked too hard — but who also loves her kids and never stops." Ferguson adds: "From the moment the series opened with the whole Hart family in therapy together, failing miserably to pretend they weren’t a messy family, it was clear what audiences were going to get out of the Reba character: the practical matriarch in a family that was spiraling out of All-American, middle-class family control. Like the series theme song (sung by McEntire in all of its iterations) said, Reba was a survivor. When Reba premiered in October 2001, it was an integral part of the start of The WB’s attempt at making a comedic Friday night family line-up...Looking back at Reba, the first season of the series was actually particularly subversive, playing to a number of clichés and stereotypes — from teen pregnancy to hypocrisy and double standards in the Bible Belt — in a setting that, for all intents and purposes, should’ve been more Norman Rockwell than Jerry Springer. The Harts were a 'perfect,' All-American, middle class family, but from the moment the series began, the reality of that type of concept was constantly undercut. Only in a comedic way that, looking back, honestly made the series the Roseanne of The WB generation."
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire inundated with support as she reveals terrifying incident

Reba McEntire has received well wishes from her fans following a scary encounter earlier in the week. The country singer revealed on Twitter that she had been evacuated along with her team after a staircase collapsed in an old building that they were viewing. She wrote: "While my team and...
Rolling Stone

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton’s First Duet Is a Remake of ‘Does He Love You’

Reba McEntire takes a look back at some of her biggest songs on the new box set Revived Remixed Revisited, which was released Friday. Much more than a typical greatest-hits set, the three-disc collection offers 30 new versions of the singer’s best-known songs including “Fancy,” “Why Haven’t I Heard from You,” and “Does He Love You,” repurposed here in stripped-down form as a duet with fellow country legend Dolly Parton. Surprisingly, it’s the first time that McEntire and Parton have recorded a duet, despite the decades of recording between them. “Isn’t that amazing? Here we are, so far along in our careers...
People

Reba McEntire Jokes Songs on Her New 3-Album Collection 'Got a Little Facelift, a Little Polish'

Reba McEntire was nervous about being in Dolly Parton's presence. The women remade McEntire's beloved hit "Does He Love You," but because of COVID-19, they couldn't record together in the studio. They found a way to costar in the music video for the song, and McEntire was determined to be on time for the shoot. She's infallibly punctual in normal circumstances, and Parton was her dream duet.
