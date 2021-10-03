The Truth About NCIS Star Brian Dietzen's Marriage

Whoopi Goldberg's name has been forever immortalized in popular culture thanks to her stand-up comedy, her Oscar-winning film work, and her long-running gig as moderator of "The View." But the accredited name on her seminal works is not the one she was born with. The EGOT winner was originally named Caryn Elaine Johnson; like many celebrities, she adopted a stage name — and the first part of the name came to be in the most Goldberg way possible. "When you're performing on stage, you never really have time to go into the bathroom and close the door," she explained to The New York Times Magazine in 2006, adding, "So if you get a little gassy, you've got to let it go. So people used to say to me, You are like a whoopee cushion. And that's where the name came from."

