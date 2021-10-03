CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Dominate Third, Take 33-14 Lead Over Panthers

By Timm Hamm
 6 days ago
In a game that could have playoff implications, the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers are matching up at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Both teams have been able to move the ball at times yet at the same time, both defenses are playing well. Or were.

The Cowboys dominated the third quarter, 20-0, to take control entering the final 15 minutes.

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has two sacks on the day, while Tarell Basham added one and Chauncy Gholston and Osa Odighizuwa combined for another. Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has added two interceptions.

In the first half, Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold was passing the ball well, but he was most dangerous with his feet, rushing for 28 yards on two carries and two touchdowns, while Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ran the ball twice for 36 yards, adding a touchdown pass to tight end Blake Jarwin.

At the end of the first quarter, Prescott had 36 yards rushing and just 40 passing.

The one-point difference in the game at the half (14-13 Carolina) was the result of a strange turn of events after the Cowboys second touchdown, Carolina was flagged for too many men on the field, resulting in the ball being placed at the one-yard line.

Instead of kicking the extra point, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for two with the short field, and it appeared Jarwin crossed the plane for a good conversion. However, after review, Jarwin's knee was down and the try was no good.

The Panthers started the second half with the ball, but the Cowboys took over.

On the Panthers first possession of the second half, the Cowboys defense forced a long field goal that was missed, giving Dallas a short field that resulted in a four-play, 56-yard drive ending with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to receiver Amari Cooper.

The next drive for Carolina was a three-and-out followed by another Cowboys touchdown on a six-yard pass from Prescott to tight end Dalton Schultz, set up by a 47 yard run by Elliott.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Cowboys lead 33-14, off the strength of the defense, and two interceptions by cornerback Trevon Diggs on consecutive Panthers possessions in the third quarter.

