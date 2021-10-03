Liverpool, Manchester City serve up Premier League thriller worthy of the great rivalries
LIVERPOOL, England -- There are more backslaps and hugs between players than flying pizzas and tunnel bust-ups when Liverpool take on Manchester City, but while this fixture lacks the animosity and belligerence of old Manchester United-Arsenal clashes, the sheer quality displayed during Sunday's 2-2 draw at Anfield showed that the rivalry is as intense as when Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger's greatest teams locked horns two decades ago.www.espn.com
