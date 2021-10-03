Liverpool, Manchester City serve up Premier League thriller worthy of the great rivalries

This was as good as football can possibly get. Times change, decades roll on, but some things are worth waiting over 70 years for, not least this fabulous first league encounter between Brentford and Liverpool since May 1947. One of the great teams of Europe visited the self-styled “bus stop in Hounslow” and it was hard to tell just who was who. Both Brentford and Liverpool scored three goals, but both could have had another three in one of the great Premier League games.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO