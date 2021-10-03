CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Five displaced after Sunday morning house fire in North Charleston

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 6 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday morning, North Charleston fire crews responded to a house fire in the Archdale Landing community.

Officials say when firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a single-story home with fires seen from the home’s attic, just above the garage.

All residents evacuated the home and relocated to a neighbor’s home. Firefighters attacked the flames and medical care was provided to one resident until EMS arrived.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the five residents displaced from the home.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

