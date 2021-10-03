CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
411 Box Office Report: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Scores Pandemic Record $90.1 Million Start

By Jeremy Thomas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe symbiotes laid waste to the box office this weekend as Venom: Let There Be Carnage set a pandemic-era record in its opening weekend. The Venom sequel grossed $90.1 million in its first weekend, breaking the pandemic record of $80.4 million that was set by Black Widow in March. Let There Be Carnage scored the best opening weekend since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opened with $177.4 million in the weekend of December 20th, 2019.

