Train derailment reported in Clarke County

CLARK COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A train derailment was reported in Clarke County, Ala. Sunday morning. Clarke County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Roy Waite said they got a report from the National Response Center saying five locomotives and 15 rail cars were involved. The cars were upright, not overturned.

It happened in a wooded area five miles south of Fulton. No injuries have been reported and the cars were said to be empty. They hope to have the railroad reopened by 11 pm.

