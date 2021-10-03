CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, AL

Train derailment reported in Clarke County

By Chad Petri
 6 days ago

CLARK COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A train derailment was reported in Clarke County, Ala. Sunday morning. Clarke County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Roy Waite said they got a report from the National Response Center saying five locomotives and 15 rail cars were involved. The cars were upright, not overturned.

Crash at I-10 EB/I-65 NB interchange

It happened in a wooded area five miles south of Fulton. No injuries have been reported and the cars were said to be empty. They hope to have the railroad reopened by 11 pm.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

