Football Team's Dyami Brown: Sustains knee injury

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Brown won't return to Sunday's game in Atlanta due to a knee injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. Prior to his departure, Brown hauled in one of two passes for 19 yards. The rookie third-rounder hasn't done much through four games, with a cumulative 5-51-0 receiving line on 13 targets and one carry for minus-4 yards. With Cam Sims (hamstring) also ruled out of this contest, Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries and DeAndre Carter are Washington's healthy and active wide receivers.

www.cbssports.com

