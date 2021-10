Ruf is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Ruf came off the injured list Thursday and started in each of the Giants' last three games, going 4-for-12 with a home run, a double and two RBI. Though he'll take a seat in the regular-season finale, Ruf could be in store for steady work at first base during the postseason with Brandon Belt sidelined with a fractured thumb.