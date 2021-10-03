CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues' Tommy Cross: Waived by Blues

 6 days ago

Cross was waived by St. Louis on Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports. Cross hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2015-16, so this move was expected. The 32-year-old blueliner will likely spend the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign in the minors.

NHL

Blues to make major announcement

The St. Louis Blues will hold a press conference on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Enterprise Center to make a major announcement prior to their preseason opener at 7 p.m. against the Minnesota Wild. Fans can watch the press conference live at stlouisblues.com, on the Blues' YouTube channel and on...
NHL
NHL

LIVE: Blue Jackets vs Blues

Watch live as the Blue Jackets host the St. Louis Blues for preseason action. Subject to NHL blackout restrictions.
NHL
drgnews.com

Blue Jays Batter Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Teoscar Hernández, Marcus Semien and George Springer homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays held their position in the playoff chase by beating the Minnesota Twins 6-1 Saturday night. Robbie Ray (13-6) scattered three hits in six innings as the Blue Jays ended a three-game slide. Toronto stayed...
MLB
Blues Trade Sanford to Senators

The trade sends Sanford, who is on a one-year, $2 million contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, to a team where he is likely to get consistent top-nine minutes, and even potentially some time on the power play. The Salem, MA native has scored clutch goals in his career, including the fourth goal in the Blues’ Game 7 Stanley Cup victory, and a four-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights. In Brown, the Blues receive a former 11th-overall pick with ties to the St. Louis area. The 6-foot-6, 227 pound center was born and largely raised in St. Louis while his father, Jeff, played five seasons for the Blues in the early nineties.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Wild

The St. Louis Blues will open their 2021 preseason schedule on Saturday night when they host the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center at 7 p.m. (Bally Sports app, 101 ESPN). The game is the first of eight exhibition contests this season for St. Louis, who is playing their first preseason game since September 2019 due to COVID-19.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues begin feeling out NHL's tightened cross-checking enforcement

The NHL has said that this season there will be “stricter enforcement” of Rule 59, regarding cross-checking. The rule itself — which describes cross-checking as “using the shaft of the stick between the two hands to forcefully check an opponent” — hasn’t changed, but the league will call it more tightly to try to boost offense and increase player safety.
NHL
#Blues#Cross
NHL

Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

The St. Louis Blues will play preseason games on back-to-back nights against the Central Division rival Chicago Blackhawks on Friday and Saturday. Friday's game will be played at United Center in Chicago at 7:30 p.m. (101 ESPN), while Saturday's matchup will take place at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO - the home of the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks - at 7 p.m.
NHL
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after Red-Blue game?

Arizona held its first Red and Blue game under head coach Tommy Lloyd, but the majority of his focus was being able to see the Wildcats able to play in front of fans. “It was great to get out there,” Lloyd said. “Obviously you forget you didn’t get much of an opportunity to play in front of fans last year and I know here we really didn’t have fans all year. It was fun for our guys to get in front of the people.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mirror

Blue Devils dominate again

FLINTON — Memories are made on homecoming, but Bellwood-Antis was producing all of the positive memories on Glendale’s homecoming Friday night at Dr. Roy F. Baker Field. The now 5-0 Blue Devils dominated on both sides of the ball. They built a 35-0 halftime lead, amassing 374 total yards and 278 on the ground. The rock-solid B-A defense limited the Vikings to one first down and 16 total yards and picked off three passes in a 42-0 romp.
FLINTON, PA
NHL
Hockey
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
Jamestown Sun

Nygaard, Hoffer leading the way for Blue Jay cross country

Meghan Ford commanded the Jamestown High School cross country team for five years. After losing the Blue Jays lost the three-time state XC champ to graduation, head coach Ken Gardner was unsure of how his team would measure up at this season's cross country meets. Now, nearing the end of...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Blue team triumphs at the Red-Blue game

The University of Arizona Men's Basketball team kicked off their season with the Red-Blue game on the afternoon of Oct. 2 at Mckale Center. The UA scored a total of 92 points during the scrimmage and the blue team went on to win the game.
TUCSON, AZ
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

North cross-country competes well at Blue Mt. meet

The North Pontotoc Vikings' cross-country team continued to show improvement in their cross-country program with a solid showing at the Topper Trails Invitational on Saturday. The results were as follows:. In the boys' 4-6A 5000 meters, the Vikings' top three finishers were Dylan Herring (16th) at 2:32.24., John Mendoza (18th)...
PONTOTOC, MS
Havre Daily News

Blue Pony cross country runs at Lockwood 7 on 7

Through the first few weeks of their season, the Havre High cross country teams ran in normal meets where the boys all ran in one race and the girls all ran in one. This past Saturday at the Lockwood 7 on 7, the Blue Pony runners competed across 14 different races, seven for the boys and seven for the girls. The teams at the race had their No. 1 runners race each other. They then had their No. 2 runners race each other, their No. three runners race each other and so on. Even though the Ponies ran on a tough course, HHS head coach Erin Lynch believes her runners ran well.
Bradford Era

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona players react to Red-Blue experience

The Tommy Lloyd era officially kicked off Saturday at McKale Center with the annual Arizona Wildcats Red-Blue game. The day's events were highlighted by Dalen Terry's perfect score to win the dunk contest, followed by a team scrimmage where Kim Aiken Jr. hit four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points.
ARIZONA STATE
dukebasketballreport.com

Rockets Waive Former Blue Devil Matthew Hurt

It’s not going to be easy for Matthew Hurt to make it in the NBA - it’s not easy for anyone. Even the most talented players have to work like hell to earn a spot and can never stop working if they want to keep it. The NBA is the...
NBA
Yardbarker

3 Bold Predictions for the St. Louis Blues in 2021-22

Bold predictions are a great part of previewing the hockey season, and it’s no different with the St. Louis Blues. After going through a slight retool, the Blues are looking to rebound from a mediocre 2020-21 season. In my bold predictions piece from last season, I went zero for three,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out Monday

Lillard will not play Monday versus Sacramento, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports. Lillard started against Golden State last Monday, but his next chance to play will be at Phoenix on Wednesday. Anfernee Simons likely receives a start at point guard for the Kings game.
NBA

