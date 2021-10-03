Blues' Tommy Cross: Waived by Blues

Through the first few weeks of their season, the Havre High cross country teams ran in normal meets where the boys all ran in one race and the girls all ran in one. This past Saturday at the Lockwood 7 on 7, the Blue Pony runners competed across 14 different races, seven for the boys and seven for the girls. The teams at the race had their No. 1 runners race each other. They then had their No. 2 runners race each other, their No. three runners race each other and so on. Even though the Ponies ran on a tough course, HHS head coach Erin Lynch believes her runners ran well.

12 DAYS AGO