Blues' Tommy Cross: Waived by Blues

The trade sends Sanford, who is on a one-year, $2 million contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, to a team where he is likely to get consistent top-nine minutes, and even potentially some time on the power play. The Salem, MA native has scored clutch goals in his career, including the fourth goal in the Blues’ Game 7 Stanley Cup victory, and a four-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights. In Brown, the Blues receive a former 11th-overall pick with ties to the St. Louis area. The 6-foot-6, 227 pound center was born and largely raised in St. Louis while his father, Jeff, played five seasons for the Blues in the early nineties.
