Àcheval RTW Spring 2022

Guests were asked to arrive early at the industrial location in Milan that served as the stage for the Moncler Mondogenius presentation, as the digital experience was broadcast across five cities— New York, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul in addition to the Italian city — and indeed, it started promptly with a delay of only five minutes — a rarity during any fashion week. However, it was not all virtual, as Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys and actress and singer Victoria Song hosted the event live from Milan and Shanghai, respectively, and in a conversation –– albeit one that was mainly scripted.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO