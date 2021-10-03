CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Àcheval RTW Spring 2022

By Lily Templeton
Wwd.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSofia Achaval de Montaigu and Lucila Sperber spelled out a love letter to Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, who passed away in 2020, in a collection that explores once more the sartorial codes of their homeland. Traditional horseback riding outfits and the national passion for soccer are distilled into a tomboy-grown-up wardrobe shot in the city of Buenos Aires. The pair is also launching the label’s first perfume, a spicy-amber concoction meant to smell like a ride through the pampa and created in collaboration with French independent perfume house Bon Parfumeur.

