Sin City: The Final NFT Drops

gala.games
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I don’t know about you, but I’m havin’ a ball.”. The NFT celebration of Frank Miller’s iconic work on Sin City, a neo-noir insta-classic that began 30 years ago, continues in full swing, and it’s time to reveal the final auction drop of three more unique pieces of art. Brought...

blog.gala.games

The Hollywood Reporter

Frank Miller’s ‘Sin City’ NFT Sells for Record $840K

Decades after helping redefine comics with properties such as The Dark Knight Returns and Sin City, Frank Miller has put his stamp on another form of media. The writer-artist has set an NFT record for comic book art, with a Sin City piece selling at auction for $840,000 Thursday. “I Love You, Nancy Callahan” is a one-of-one piece animated with sound using original comic book panels that depict the death of Det. Hartigan, the character played by Bruce Willis in the 2005 film adaptation. The auction took place over 24 hours and culminated in a three-way bidding war that saw the...
Distractify

We Finally Got a Sequel to 'CSI' in the Form of 'CSI: Vegas,' but Was It Shot in Sin City?

The original CSI had an impressive 15 season run that started in 2000 and ended in 2015 with a feature-length finale. The show centered around a rotating team of crime-scene investigators who were working for the Las Vegas Police Department. The team was highly skilled with experts in all sorts of wildly specific fields. From a forensic entomologist to a blood-spatter analyst, it was this attention to detail that made the fans want more. And more they will get.
Dirt

Marilyn Mansion Moves Out, Lists Hollywood Hills Home

Click here to read the full article. A few days after actress Evan Rachel Wood took to Instagram in February 2021 and accused shock rocker Marilyn Manson of intense psychological and sexual abuse during their relationship in the mid- to late 2010, cops swarmed the controversy courting singer’s Hollywood Hills home after a friend called and requested a wellness check. In short order, many more women came forward and made allegations of abuse, including “Game of Thrones” actress Esmé Bianco, whose sex assault case against Manson, real name Brian Warner, is currently wending its way through the courts. Secretly married last...
Frank Miller
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Gets Standing Ovation Amid Netflix Special Controversy: “If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It”

Amid a swirl of controversy around his new Netflix special, The Closer, Dave Chappelle took center stage Thursday night at a star-studded and sold-out show at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl. Though the superstar comedian did not repeat any of the jokes that have been loudly rejected by members of the LGBTQ community, GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, he thumbed his nose at the notion of cancel culture while also promoting messages of trust and love. He shared the marquee with a screening of Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, a 118-minute documentary directed by American Factory Oscar winners Steve Bognar and...
moviehole.net

Meet the new Pinhead!

Spyglass Media Group, LLC (“Spyglass”) and Hulu have opened the puzzle box and are unveiling its cast for the loyal, yet evolved re-imagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic, “Hellraiser,” it was announced today by Peter Oillataguerre, President of Production for Spyglass. The horror film stars Odessa A’zion (“Grand Army,” “Mark, Mary, & Some Other People,”) alongside Jamie Clayton (“The L Word: Generation Q,” “Sense8,”) who portrays the iconic character “Pinhead.” Principal photography wrapped production.
bitcoin.com

DC Comics Aims to Release 'One of the Largest NFT Drops Ever' at This Year's Fandome

One of the largest and oldest American comic book publishers DC Comics, Inc., has announced the firm has partnered with Palm NFT Studio in order to unleash a large swathe of non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles. The NFT drop will take place during the DC Fandome on October 16 and the NFT art will feature superheroes like Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn.
FanSided

Miami Dolphins Sin City guide: Parking, food, and entertainment

On September 26, 2021, The Miami Dolphins will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas, Nevada. With so much to do and see while in town, knowing what is worth your time while in Sin City is essential. Also, parking and getting to the stadium can be a little different than every other stadium in the United States.
edmidentity.com

Seeing the Future of Sin City at AREA15 and Elia Beach Club

AREA15 and Elia Beach Club are two of the newest venues in Las Vegas but both offer up experiences that are fresh and exciting. Las Vegas is a city that has become renowned for its unique entertainment over the years. From the larger-than-life stage productions and comedy shows in smaller venues to the extravagant nightlife and festivals like EDC and Life Is Beautiful, there’s something for everyone in the desert oasis. While the pandemic threw a wrench in the trajectory that Sin City was heading, slowly but surely it has continued to recover with refreshing new experiences like AREA15 and Elia Beach Club.
Vulture

The Circle Season-Finale Recap: Still Gay As Sin

The winner of season three of Netflix’s The Circle is officially crowned! If you’ve been following our weekly recaps, you know there were a lot of solid contenders competing for the $100,000 prize this season. This season was an emotional roller coaster from catfish Ashley to Daddy Nick, making us both laugh and cry. After Jacki is blocked in the penultimate episode, that just leaves one final task for our five finalists: the final ranking to determine, once and for all, who is the most popular. After weeks of intense gameplay and deception, one player earned that sweet, sweet prize money …
CinemaBlend

Hellraiser's New Pinhead Posts A Photo With A Puzzle Box, And We're Ready To Be Scared

Since the horrific Hell Priest first made his entrance in 1987’s Hellraiser, the villain Pinhead has been an iconic cult favorite. The role was originally played by Doug Bradley, who continued to take on the role for a number of sequels and straight-to-home video movies. As the horror genre continues to see a renaissance these days, Hellraiser is getting a reboot and the new actor behind Pinhead has shared a picture alongside the villain's mystical puzzle box.
MOVIES
FOXBusiness

Viva Las Vegas: How constructing Sin City’s Strip brought the gambling mecca to life

They say what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas but how did the gambling mecca come to be the motherland of kept secrets?. FOX Business’ "American Built" explored the structural beginnings of the Las Vegas Strip, starting with the construction of the railroad in 1905. Las Vegas, translated in Spanish as "The Meadows," was a halfway point for refueling the Union Pacific.
ECONOMY
Variety

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Casts Cillian Murphy, Announces 2023 Release Date

Cillian Murphy will play J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist whose role running the the Los Alamos Laboratory and involvement in the Manhattan Project has led him to be dubbed the “father of the atomic bomb.” The “Peaky Blinders” star has been confirmed to take the title role in “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan’s upcoming historical epic. The pair are longtime collaborators (Nolan has a stock company of players like Tom Hardy, Michael Caine and Christian Bale who have popped up in multiple films). Nolan and Murphy previously worked together on “Batman Begins,” “Inception” and “Dunkirk.” Universal Pictures will make the $100 million...
MOVIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon could be a doomed idea – the world has moved on from Game of Thrones

Restraint was never exactly a word that was in Game of Thrones’ vocabulary. HBO’s hit fantasy series was eight seasons of pure bombast – perhaps the first TV show with a scale to rival Hollywood’s great epics. Fans marvelled at the vast battlefields, the CGI dragons; every dollar of its budget (a whopping $15m per episode by the series’ end) was up there on screen. So when, in 2017, two years before the series would finish airing, it was announced that a number of spin-offs were in development, it seemed almost inevitable. You couldn’t exactly sidle up to the creators...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Trailer: Brittany Murphy’s Mysterious Death Explored by HBO Documentary

HBO Max is set to explore the death of Clueless actress Brittany Murphy with a new two-part documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? The documentary produced by Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions, and directed by Cynthia Hill (Private Violence), is described as “an intimate, in-depth character portrait of actress Brittany Murphy, going beyond the headlines to explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her tragic death at 32 years old.” Here’s the official trailer: Murphy was a rising star, who starred in films such as 8 Mile and Just Married, and passed away in 2009. Her death was ruled accidental and was caused by a “combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency and multiple drug intoxication,” CNN says. The new documentary includes new footage and interviews with people who were close to the actress and strives to go “beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack.” What Happened, Brittany Murphy? premieres Thursday, Oct. 14.
CELEBRITIES

