CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Owen Wilson Did a Perfect Impression of Owen Wilson on Saturday Night Live

By Abigail Covington
Esquire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwen Wilson turned in a great performance as Owen Wilson on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live. From the opening monologue when he mocked a critic’s description of his ambition — “Owen Wilson’s on-screen persona has all the ambition of a labrador retriever laying asleep next to a fire”—to a sketch that lampooned his appearance in Cars 4 — the host put himself in the hot seat to tremendous effect.

www.esquire.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Owen Wilson roasts 'The View' as he makes his SNL hosting debut

Washington [US], October 3 (ANI): Actor Owen Wilson took the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday for SNL's season 47 premiere serving for the first time as host, though he has previously appeared on the sketch comedy show. According to People magazine, in his monologue on the show, Wilson...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘SNL’ Promo: Owen Wilson And Kenan Thompson Talk Big Burgers, Belly Slappin’ With Kacey Musgraves

It’s the start of a big new season this weekend for Saturday Night Live, its 47th, to be precise. And what could be bigger than bringing two Texans on board for the show? That’s what’s on deck for SNL, as witnessed in this week’s promo, as Golden, Texas native and musical guest Kacey Musgraves and Dallas-born host Owen Wilson teamed up with Kenan Thompson (an Atlanta outlier) to bring some down-home flavor to the show’s tout. When Musgraves noted to Wilson that she is a fellow Texan, Thompson asked, “Is everything really bigger in Texas? Like, are the burgers huge?” Depends on who’s making them, Wilson responded. “I make them about the size of my fist,” Musgraves said, holding up her closed hand. “I’m not going to your barbecue,” Thompson said, pointing for emphasis. In the second segment, Thompson requested that Musgraves perform for them. “I don’t have my guitar,” she said. “That’s all right, you can just slap our little bellies,” Wilson said. “I don’t think that’s gonna work,” Musgraves said. “Maybe not for you,” Thompson quipped, launching into a Bobby McFerrin take. Musgraves returns to SNL for her first trip back since 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘SNL’: Owen Wilson Recalls Bad Movie Review & Admits To “Coasting A Little” In Self-Deprecating Opening Monologue

Owen Wilson made his first-ever hosting appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live in the season 47 premiere. “A lot has changed since last season. The vaccine came out everywhere except Florida, and the rest of the country went back to normal for about a week and a half,” the Texas-born actor said in opening his monologue and talked about growing up as a middle child, pointing to his brothers, actors Luke Wilson and Andrew Wilson, in the audience. (Luke Wilson later joined his brother for a taped Star Trek sketch in which the duo played Jeff Bezos and his brother.)
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Vulture

Owen Wilson Coasts By On His Charisma in SNL Monologue

Owen Wilson opened Saturday Night Live’s 47th season with a monologue that was less “comedy” than it was just “Owen Wilson being very charismatic and handsome for four minutes.” But that’s okay! He has, as one critic puts it, the stage presence of “an old golden retriever laying next to a fire,” which sounds like a good time to us. “To be honest, I probably have been guilty at times of coasting a little, taking my foot off the pedal, but I’ll tell you what,” Wilson said of his laid-back persona. “When Daniel Day-Lewis retired, and all that pressure landed on my shoulders, everything changed. And that’s when I knew I had to do Cars 3.” The Brothers Wilson (Luke and Andrew) also made appearances in the audience, while Owen talked about the pitfalls of being a middle child. A tame opening to season 47, but also very sweet and comfortable, much like… a golden retriever laying by a fire, or, Owen Wilson in Marley & Me.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Jake Gyllenhaal Was Almost Cast as Owen Wilson's Character in Zoolander

Sure, Jake Gyllenhaal may be really, really, ridiculously good looking, but it seems that even his charm and good looks couldn't land him the role of Hansel in Zoolander. Ben Stiller recently spoke to Esquire about making the film, which turns 20 years old this year, revealing that Owen Wilson was always his first pick to play Hansel. But they had to have a backup star in case Owen's schedule prevented him from taking on the role.
MOVIES
Popculture

'SNL' Owen Wilson's Comeback Comes to Late Night: What to Know

It's hard to believe, but Owen Wilson hasn't been seen in a movie released to theaters since Father Figures opened on Christmas 2017. This year, Wilson, 52, emerged from a much-needed break by starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series Loki, the Amazon sci-fi movie Bliss and the upcoming The French Dispatch. His comeback tour also includes hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time on Saturday, Oct. 2 to kick off the show's 47th season at 11:30 p.m. ET. Wilson's musical guest is country star Kacey Musgraves.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Daniel Day Lewis
GoldDerby

Owen Wilson’s ‘SNL’ monologue recalls one scathing review of his onscreen persona

Owen Wilson hosted the season 47 premiere of “Saturday Night Live” on October 2, with musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Despite his decades in the industry, this marks Wilson’s first time hosting “SNL,” though he made a cameo appearance as his “Zoolander” character Hansel in a 2016 episode of the NBC sketch series. Meanwhile, this is Musgraves’s second appearance as musical guest, following a stint in 2018. For his opening monologue, Wilson spoke of life growing up as a “forgotten” middle child, while his brothers, Luke and Andrew, watched from the show’s audience. SEEWhich cast members are leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ and...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Owen Wilson: Everything you need to know about SNL’s first host of the new season

The new season of Saturday Night Live begins this weekend with Owen Wilson set to host the first episode of the 47th season. It’s the first time the actor has ever hosted the late night comedy show, although he appeared in 2016 in the Weekend Update slot as his Zoolander character, Hansel, alongside his co-star for that film, Ben Stiller.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Owen Wilson Brings Brothers Luke And Andrew Along For ‘SNL’ Premiere

The ‘SNL’ season opening monologue also served as a Wilson family reunion, as the host brought his two brothers along and they were shown in the audience!. Owen Wilson, 52, hosted the season 47 premiere of Saturday Night Live! The Wedding Crashers actor brought the laughs and his family off the top with his hilarious opening monologue. Owen mentioned how wonderful it was to host the first show of season 47. “It is wonderful to be here around people again! I’ve got my two brothers here,” he said, as his older and younger brothers Andrew, 57, and Luke, 50, were shown sitting in the audience!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Hansel
NJ.com

‘SNL’ 2021 with host Owen Wilson: Free live stream, time, how to watch Season 47 online, on-demand

“Saturday Night Live,” or “SNL,” will be hosted by Owen Wilson, with musical guest Kacey Musgraves, on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11:30 p.m. The historic sketch series, now in season 47, was created by Lorne Michaels with an all-star cast featuring Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villaseñor, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant, among others.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

SNL 2021: Owen Wilson mocks Jeff Bezos in Star Trek: Ego Quest sketch

SNL guest host Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson played Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark in a Star Trek parody sketch making fun of the billionaire space race. Saturday Night Live returned for its 47th season on Saturday with its premiere including the Loki actor portraying the Amazon founder racing in space against Elon Musk and Richard Branson.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wiltonbulletin.com

Owen Wilson is Jeff Bezos as "SNL" Parodies Billionaires in Space

Saturday Night Live and Star Trek have a long and complicated history, beginning with a 1976 sketch about Star Trek‘s cancelation and moving forward from there. Sometimes the results have been good (i.e. Chris Pine channeling his inner William Shatner); sometimes, less so (i.e. last season’s bizarre riff on Gen Z). For the season premiere of the show’s 47th season, SNL returned to the well of Star Trek parodies — but this time, the show had a bigger satirical target in mind.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘South of Heaven’ Review: Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly Lead Downer of a Thriller

Any time a guy in a fancy coat says, “I’ll go ahead and explain. I’m a businessman,” it’s safe to assume you’re in for a parade of cliches. Or it would be, if the malicious parole officer and cancer patient wife weren’t already a dead giveaway of the kind of humorless melodrama on display in “South of Heaven,” starring Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly. It’s too bad that television’s favorite nice guy had to hone his Southern accent in such a dirge of a crime drama — it makes his dopey ex-con Jimmy feel like Ted Lasso’s charmless no-good...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy