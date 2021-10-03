WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott has longest run since rookie year

We’ve got a lot to get to here, with a quarter (or so) of the season in the books …. • I’m not sure why people were so quick to write their Zeke Elliott eulogies, but here we are now, four weeks into the season, and Elliott’s numbers: 64 carries, 342 yards, 4 TDs, and a 5.3-yards per carry average. Which projects to a 267-carry, 1,464-yard, 16-TD season that would rank with his best as a pro. And that’s saying something for a versatile, 230-pound back who’s been the best at his position over his six years in the league. And yet, there’s still people out there who think, somehow, the wheels are falling off? “You hear it, but you can't really pay attention to it because at the end of the day, it doesn't matter,” Elliott told me after Dallas’s win Sunday over Carolina. “It doesn't matter at all. All that matters week-in and week-out is going out there trying to win football games. So I mean, when you play for the Dallas Cowboys, when you're doing well, they're gonna love you. If you're not doing up to par, then they're gonna let you hear it. That's just part of the deal.” Sunday was, to be sure, was one of those days when Elliott felt the love—with 20-carry, 143-yard performance keying a 245-yard afternoon for the Dallas run game. And more than just the numbers, for Elliott, it was another way to show that he hasn’t lost the step some think he has (which, to be fair, is what often happens to backs as they get to where Elliott’s at in his career, six years in). “I feel like I'm a better player,” he said. "Just with time, I think I've been able to get so many reps, and the game starts to slow down. And last year was tough. We had a lot of injuries, we were out a lot of guys, but definitely, I'm feeling great now.” Another part of it, too, is the presence Tony Pollard, who’s there to spell Elliott, and give the Cowboys a change-up pitch behind a line that’s healthier than it has been, if not completely healthy yet. “Me and Tony, we're brothers,” Elliott said. “Our whole running back room is a brotherhood. And Tony, man, ever since he's got here he's worked his tail off. He's developed so much as a player. He's a smart dude, too. So he's definitely earned the right to get some of those carries, those touches. And I think honestly, we're better together than me trying to just carrying the whole show. I feel like us together, we keep each other fresh, one, in the game, and if you think about it, we added a game this year to an already-long season so we're gonna keep each other fresh all the way to down to hopefully where we'll be playing at the end of January—and hopefully into February.” Which is to say Elliott/Pollard isn’t the either/or some are making it out to be, and Elliott’s still got at least a little left on the tire.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO