WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott has longest run since rookie year

By 105.3 The Fan Staff
 6 days ago
ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) - Coming into Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium, the Carolina Panthers had the best run defense in the league, allowing just 45 yards rushing through three games. But that didn't stop Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard from running all over them.

Elliott broke off a 47-yard run in the third quarter, the longest run he's had since his he had a 60 yard run in his rookie season.

Elliott also rushed for over 100 yards for the first time this season (20 carries for 143 yards). Pollard had 10 carries for 67 yards.

