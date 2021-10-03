CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kahleah Copper lifts Sky to 86-83 win over Sun and 2-1 series lead

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 26 points and Allie Quigley added 21 to help the Chicago Sky edge the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 86-83 in Game 3 of a WNBA semifinals on Sunday.

The sixth-seeded Sky can win the best-of-five series and secure the franchise’s second trip to the league finals with a victory at home Wednesday.

Copper completed a three-point play and made a running layup to cap a 9-0 run midway through the final period to give the hosts the lead for good.

Down 84-83, the Sun had a chance to go ahead in the final seconds when Briann January got behind the defense on a breakaway, but missed the layup.

Courtney Vandersloot then made the second of two free throws to give the Sky a two-point lead with 8 seconds left. Candace Parker had a block and rebound on the ensuing possession and made a free throw with less than two seconds left to force the Sun into a desperation heave at the buzzer..

DeWanna Bonner scored 22 points to lead the Sun, who also got 18 from Alyssa Thomas.

Copper made a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the first half to give the Sky a 37-35 edge at the break.

Azurá Stevens had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Parker added 10 points and 11 boards for the Sky, who are seeking their first finals appearance since 2014.

HARD FOUL

Bonner was slow getting up after a rough collision with Diamond DeShields on a layup attempt late in the first half. She stayed in the game, however, and made both free throws. DeShields was assessed a flagrant 1 personal foul after a video review of the play.

TIP-INS

Parker drew a roar from the home crowd late in the first half with a quick shift and extended scooping layup. ,,, Connecticut is 0-3 all time when starting splitting the first two games of a playoff series … It was a busy sports day in the Windy City: The Sun and Sky tipped off just as the Detroit Lions and Bears were kicking off a mile north at Soldier Field. The White Sox began their regular-season finale against Detroit shortly after the basketball game ended.

