Browns Jedrick Wills carted to locker room, again

The Cleveland Browns continued to hold a slim lead going into the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings but lost a key player to injury, again.

Ronnie Harrison went out early in the game due to a concussion.

Now comes left tackle Jedrick Wills once again getting hurt and being taken out of the game. Wills, who has now left four straight games, looked like he was rolled up upon. In frustration, Wills kicked his helmet before being removed from the field.

Any hope of Wills returning may have gone out of the window as he was carted to the locker room, much like he was in Week 1:

Wills ankle has been an issue all year and could continue to be one if Cleveland continues to play him while gimpy. His backup, Chris Hubbard, returned to practice this week but is out for this game.

Rookie James Hudson III replaced Wills, instead of Blake Hance, and had a big false start penalty on a 4th and 1 that led to a punt instead of the team going for it.

We will look for updates on Wills’ injury coming after the game.