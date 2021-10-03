Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins vaccinated against COVID-19

Officials have announced that Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins has been vaccinated against COVID-19 .

In a Twitter post on Sunday, NBA insider Shams Charania stated that Wiggins "has been vaccinated and will be available for all games this season."

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr later confirmed the news.

The announcement comes following a drawn out dispute between the basketball team and Wiggins regarding his vaccination status, as he previously refused to receive the shot causing the team to sideline the player.

Wiggins, who was the Warriors' second-leading scorer last season behind All-Star Stephen Curry, was recently connected with an Oakland doctor "who understands issues surrounding vaccine hesitancy," which may have played a part in convincing him to receive the vaccine.

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted that he "stands" with Wiggins' previous refusal to be vaccinated, stating "your body your choice."

The announcement of Wiggins' vaccination has generated some backlash as people question how the Golden State Warriors player will be able to safely participate in the games due to the four weeks in between the first and second dose.