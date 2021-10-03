CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salah wonder goal has Klopp purring despite draw with City

By ROB HARRIS
 6 days ago
Britain Soccer Premier League Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their side's second goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Sunday Oct. 3, 2021. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) (Peter Byrne)

LIVERPOOL, England — (AP) — Mohamed Salah was too busy being asked about his wonder goal to get the chance to savor it again for himself so soon after full time at Anfield.

“I have to watch it to see,” the Liverpool striker said. "It's a good goal. Nothing much to say."

Others did the talking for him after watching Salah weave his way through the City defense, switch the ball between his feet and shake off the final attempted Manchester City resistance — a push by Phil Foden and an ineffective sliding tackle by Bernardo Silva — before befuddling Aymeric Laporte and striking off the far post into the net.

“Only the best players in the world score goals like this," Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said. "It was the first touch, the first challenge he wins, then going there and putting it on his right foot and finishing the situation off like he did. Absolutely exceptional.

“Because this club never forgets anything, people will talk about this goal for a long, long time in 50, 60 years still when they remember this game.”

It was a game that ended 2-2 after Salah's goal was canceled out by Kevin De Bruyne's deflected strike as City came back for a second time to draw 2-2 at Liverpool in the Premier League.

Salah had created the opener for Sadio Mane in the 59th minute before Phil Foden equalized in front of the Kop with his first league goal of the season.

Even after De Bruyne leveled for the second time in the 81st, Liverpool had a late chance to win it. Receiving the ball near the far post, Fabinho controlled it with his left foot before preparing to shoot with his right when Rodri made the decisive tackle to ensure City avoided a second league loss of the season.

Chelsea leads second-placed Liverpool by a point at the top of the standings, with City a further point back.

City's only loss so far was in the opening game of the title defense at Tottenham, which went on to win three straight games before losing the next three. That miserable streak ended Sunday when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s strike and an own-goal by Matt Targett clinched a 2-1 win for Tottenham over Aston Villa.

Yoane Wissa scored in stoppage time at West Ham to lead Brentford to a 2-1 victory.

Leicester threw away a two-goal lead secured by Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy as Crystal Palace substitutes Michael Olise and Jeffrey Schlupp scored to earn Patrick Vieira’s side a point.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
ESPN

LeBron James hails Mohamed Salah's wonder goal for Liverpool vs. Man City

Mohamed Salah continued his majestic run of form by scoring in his sixth straight appearance for Liverpool against title rivals Manchester City on Sunday. And what a goal it was!. Indeed, the 29-year-old became the first Reds player to score six games in a row since April 2018, when Salah...
MLS
Telegraph

Brentford hold Liverpool to draw in six-goal thriller as Mohamed Salah scores 100th Premier League goal

This was as good as football can possibly get. Times change, decades roll on, but some things are worth waiting over 70 years for, not least this fabulous first league encounter between Brentford and Liverpool since May 1947. One of the great teams of Europe visited the self-styled “bus stop in Hounslow” and it was hard to tell just who was who. Both Brentford and Liverpool scored three goals, but both could have had another three in one of the great Premier League games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jürgen Klopp
Bernardo Silva
Aymeric Laporte
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jamie Vardy
Kelechi Iheanacho
Phil Foden
Mohamed Salah
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp doubts goals will flow against Man City

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expects a tight contest against Manchester City this weekend. Klopp is experienced enough not to expect his free-scoring side to continue their goal glut against Manchester City. Their 5-1 Champions League win over Porto was the sixth-successive match the team had scored three or more goals,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Klopp expects goal spree to end against Man City

London (AFP) – Jurgen Klopp admits he fears Liverpool’s goal spree will come to an end in Sunday’s Premier League showdown with Manchester City. Klopp’s side crushed Porto 5-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday as Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino each netted twice in Portugal and Sadio Mane also scored.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool have scored three or more goals in SIX matches in a row and Klopp's forwards are firing together on all cylinders - now, Salah, Mane, Jota and Firmino have their sights set on Man City in Anfield showdown

Top of the table ahead of the weekend, setting club scoring records and free-flowing in attack - where are those critics of Jurgen Klopp's lack of summer investment now?. Liverpool go into Sunday's clash against title rivals Manchester City a point clear of their opponents after a sumptuous September record: played six, won five, drawn one.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Ap#The Premier League#Tottenham
whbl.com

Soccer-Salah goal will be remembered in 50 years, says Klopp

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – Mohamed Salah’s wonderful individual goal against Manchester City, in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with the champions on Sunday, will still be talked about in half a century’s time, his manager Juergen Klopp said. Salah, who had created the first goal for Sadio Mane, restored Liverpool’s lead, making...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool F.C.
Sports
Soccer
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Aston Villa F.C.
Chelsea F.C.
Tribal Football

​Liverpool boss Klopp on Man City draw: Thank God for two halves!

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his team's second half performance against Manchester City. The Reds endured a difficult first half, with City dominating possession and creating the better chances, despite the scoreline being 0-0 at the interval. Despite conceding twice in the second period, Klopp admits they played...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Man City result: Mohamed Salah produces Messi-esque performance in thrilling draw

A game that left us none the wiser about the Premier League’s best team, but perhaps went some way to proving its best player.This helter-skelter 2-2 draw at Anfield kept the top of the table nicely poised, but suggested that the sensational Mohamed Salah could be set to move onto another level.His two brilliant contributions will be what this contest between Liverpool and Manchester City will be remembered for. He offered two divine moments, one of them a brilliant goal, in one superb individual display.Pep Guardiola’s side just offered a show of champions’ character in responding. The City manager may...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Man City player ratings: Phil Foden and Mohamed Salah the stars in thrilling draw

Liverpool and Manchester City played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield as a rollercoaster second half produced all four goals. Here’s how the players rated:LiverpoolAlisson Becker, 6: A poor first-half clearance gifted the ball to Bernardo Silva, but made amends a few minutes later with a good save from Phil Foden, and again when he rushed out and tackled at Foden’s feet. Couldn’t do much with either goal.James Milner, 4: Standing in for Trent Alexander-Arnold and struggled throughout the game. Booked for taking out Foden, almost gave away a penalty, and then should have been sent off for a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
