Chiefs rookie DE Joshua Kaindoh ruled out with ankle injury

By Charles Goldman
 6 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs are getting dangerously thin in terms of their edge rusher depth after an injury to a promising rookie.

The Chiefs announced that rookie DE Joshua Kaindoh has been ruled out for the remainder of the Eagles game with an ankle injury. He seemed to possibly injure it on a play where he was lined up on the interior and was bowled over late in the third quarter.

The team was already without Frank Clark heading into the game, which was a pretty big loss. Without Kaindoh, they’re down to three healthy defensive ends in Chris Jones, Mike Danna and Alex Okafor.

If the team needs to sub a defensive tackle in at the edge rusher spot, they could potentially opt to use Tershawn Wharton. He’s played up-and-down the line during college, but has mostly played on the interior for Kansas City. The Chiefs haven’t been getting much in the way of pressure anyways, so they have nothing to lose by changing it up.

Hopefully, the injury to Kaindoh isn’t anything serious and he has only been ruled out as a precaution. If the injury is serious and requires Kaindoh to miss time, expect the team to elevate Demone Harris from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

