K-55 west of Belle Blaine will close Monday due to railroad crossing work

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – K-55 will be closed west of Belle Plaine because of railroad crossing work on Monday. The crossing will be closed for up to five days.

The project involves installing a non-traversable median at the crossing.

The new median will be designed to prevent someone from driving around crossing bars at the crossing. The modification will allow trains not to blow their horns as they approach the crossing.

Motorists will have to use other routes, including open portions of K-55 as well as K-15, K-53 and U.S. 81.