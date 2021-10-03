Greensburg bishop to bless 'Raccoon Whisperer's' furry friends

A group of ring-tailed rascals that have enjoyed handouts from a Canadian man will experience a different kind of grace on Monday.

Bishop Larry J. Kulick of the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg, is set to make a Facebook appearance, blessing the furry co-stars of James Blackwood’s YouTube show, “Raccoon Whisperer.”

The show’s nearly half million subscribers regularly see Blackwood surrounded on his deck by as many as 25 or 30 raccoon, as he feeds them treats ranging from pepperoni sticks to peanut butter sandwiches.

Kulick will be seen providing a virtual blessing for the raccoon in a Facebook video that will premiere at 10 a.m. Monday on the @BishopLarryKulick page.

A retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer who lives in rural Nova Scotia, Blackwood seems to treat the raccoon he’s befriended like pets. So, it’s appropriate that Kulick’s blessing ceremony is timed for the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of pets.

Kulick learned about Blackwood and his YouTube following from a parishioner.

I watched his show once, and I was hooked,” said Kulick. “During the pandemic, the show became extremely popular.”

“Here’s a man in a rural part of Canada who has found a way to reach millions of people in almost every country in the world, sharing his message of kindness and love toward God’s creations.”

Kulick envisions the unique blessing ceremony as “an excellent way to evangelize and to reach new members of our faith community who are also grateful for God’s creations – the pets that have become like a member of the family to many people.”

Blackwood has posted on his YouTube account that he likes to feed deer and birds, as well as raccoon, and shares his home with two rescue cats.

“I spend my time enjoying nature and feeding my furry friends,” he said.

Kulick forged a friendship with Blackwood, offering a Mass for the Canadian and sending him a Mass card and sympathy note when he lost a close friend to cancer earlier this year. Blackwood responded by mentioning Kulick and his faith multiple times during his online show.

The blessing of animals is a tradition that originated in the 13th century in remembrance of St. Francis. Many parishes throughout the Diocese of Greensburg will be hosting live pet blessings.