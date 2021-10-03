Toronto FC vs. Chicago Fire: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

After going winless in 16 games, the Houston Dynamo have now won two and drawn one in their last three games. This week they’re on the road as they head to Saint Paul to face Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field. While the Dynamo have moved up one spot from the bottom of the Western Conference following their wins, Minnesota currently sit in the 7th and final playoff spot in the West. The Loons have done well against the Dynamo going 2-0 and outscoring Houston 4-1 this season.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO