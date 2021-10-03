CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto FC vs. Chicago Fire: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

By Hot Time in Old Town
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Fire play their first match of the post-Raphael Wicky era this afternoon, when they cross the border to face Toronto FC (3 p.m. CT, WGN-TV, CFFC Live). It’ll be interesting to see whether interim manager Frank Klopas keeps things largely the same, or whether he mixes things up. Toronto sits one spot below the Fire in 13th place, so today is a great opportunity for Chicago to pick up a second road win this season.

Preview: Toronto FC looks to continue resurgence in form against the Chicago Fire

Javier Perez’s men have a pep in their step after recording seven points from a possible nine in their last three MLS matches. Not forgetting the 4-0 drubbing of York United in the Canadian Championship quarter-finals, Toronto FC is exhibiting a sense of urgency that has so often been missed in recent times.
Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 33 —Toronto FC v Chicago Fire FC

Welcome to Week 33 of the Waking The Red Prediction League!. Four matches unbeaten on the bounce!! Can we make it five?. More importantly, can anyone catch our leader in WTR PL???. c. beaulieu is still top of the table, unchanged with a three point lead. pkelamis moved up two...
Soteldo has goal and assist, Toronto FC beats Chicago 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Yeferson Soteldo had a goal and assist and Toronto FC beat Chicago 3-1 on Sunday, spoiling Frank Klopas' first game as the Fire's interim coach. Omar Gonzalez gave Toronto (6-15-7) a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute, powering in a header off a curling cross from Soteldo after a short corner.
Toronto FC continues hot streak with Chicago win

Toronto FC rallied to win their second straight, defeating the visiting Chicago Fire 3-1 on Sunday. Toronto (6-15-7, 25 points) won consecutive games for the first time this season and is 3-0-1 in its past four games. They are 10-0-3 in their past 13 against the Fire. Chicago (7-16-6, 27...
Frank Klopas
Fire begin post-Wicky era with 3-1 loss to Toronto FC

The Fire began life after Raphael Wicky with a 3-1 loss to Toronto FC on Sunday in Toronto. And the defeat felt similar to games that cost Wicky his job. Three days after Wicky was dismissed, the Fire continued playing out the string on their 2021 season and surrendered the last three goals of the game. Team legend Frank Klopas - not a candidate to be Wicky’s full-time replacement - is leading the Fire while academy coach Ludovic Taillandier is serving as an assistant, along with goalkeeping coach Adin Brown.
Downstream Game 25: Home vs Toronto FC

Power Rankings: TOR #27 (-), Rapids #4 (-1) Oh boy. Where to start with Toronto. It’s difficult to really overstate how much of a spiral our Canadian opponents have been in. They are currently lowest in the league by points, even having back-to-back Wooden Spoon winners FC Cincinnati ahead of them. They’ve allowed the most goals this season with 51, making them the only team that averages over two goals allowed per game.
LIVE: Toronto FC @ Colorado Rapids - –Game Thread, Preview, and how to watch

5:35PM EST - Hey, I’m here anyway. Check out the Lineup for TFC II @ Richmond Kickers. Following two wins on the bounce against Nashville SC in MLS and York United in the Canadian Championship quarter-finals, Toronto FC will now have their sights set on another MLS upset when they take on the Western Conference’s third-place team, the Colorado Rapids.
