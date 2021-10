Gerhard Struber says his New York Red Bulls side have learned the value of resilience after extending their unbeaten run to five games. Having previously appeared out of the playoff race, the Red Bulls beat FC Cincinnati 1-0 away on Saturday to make it 11 points from five games. As a result, they're now just two places and six points adrift of CF Montreal in seventh with a game in hand.

