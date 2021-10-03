Ravens have Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman at RB today

The Ravens snuck out of the Motor City with an improbably 19-17 win, a win that delivered by NFL legend Justin Tucker’s record breaking 66 yard field goal as time expired. Yes, there may have been a missed delay of game penalty that would have move Baltimore out of even Tucker’s prodigious range, but that’s neither here nor there. Ravens win, Lions get their hearts broken at the buzzer, same as it ever was. There was more of note in last Sunday’s game than the kicker. Lamar Jackson was phenomenal, despite what the boxscore or Mike Golic might tell you. He delivered dimes to every part of the field, led the team in rushing (again), and converted on a nearly impossible 4th & 19 to get the offense in position for the kick. He wouldn’t have needed those kinds of heroics if not for a nightmarish performance from another key Raven, Marquise Brown. I’m not disrespectful like some Ravens fans who want to strip him of his moniker “Hollywood” in favor of something a little less glamorous, but damn, it’s hard to imagine a worse day than the one Brown had. He dropped three, THREE, perfect passes that would have been TDs and would have given Baltimore fans a less stressful afternoon. That wouldn’t be “Playing like a Raven” though, even the defense rose to the moment, allowing scores on three consecutive drives to ensure high drama at the end.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO