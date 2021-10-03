CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens have Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman at RB today

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens promoted Le’Veon Bell to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday. He is active today. Ty'Son Williams is among the team’s inactives, leaving the Ravens with a veteran backfield of Latavius Murray, Bell and Devonta Freeman. Besides Williams, the Ravens’ other inactives are offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley...

Brett Rypien
NFL

