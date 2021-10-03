CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears RB David Montgomery suffers knee injury

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (670 The Score) -- Bears running back David Montgomery suffered a left knee injury during the fourth quarter of his team's 24-14 win against the Lions on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

Montgomery went down on a five-yard gain with 11 minutes remaining in the game, immediately grabbing at his knee. He was helped off the field under the assistance of team trainers and went straight to the Bears' locker room.

The team didn't have details on Montgomery's health immediately after the game, coach Matt Nagy said. Montgomery rushed 23 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns before suffering the injury.

The Bears also lost backup running back Damien Williams to a quad injury, Nagy said.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

