The very title of this article may cause some to become upset, others giggle and yet others clap for joy. So let me explain and do some sharing with you for a moment. Before you throw down the newspaper or newsletter, I would like you to ask yourself a serious question and then answer in an honest way. Only you and God will know the answer. God knows your thoughts and attitude, so there is no real lying here.

