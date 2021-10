BRISTOL – Two area runners this Saturday are set to take part in the virtual Boston Marathon and will be running through the Bristol Farmers Market as part of their journey. Bristol resident and Hartford Hospital respiratory therapist Adam Levine will be taking part in his fourth marathon, which has included one Newport marathon and two Hartford Marathons. He will start from his home in Bristol and follow a 26.2 mile stretch through Bristol before passing the farmers market at 12:15 p.m. and onto the Bristol Hospital before running another 23 miles across the rest of Bristol, Farmington, West Hartford and then Hartford to then end at the entrance of Hartford Hospital.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO