Buoyed by Biden, progressives optimistic after forcing delay on infrastructure vote

By Teaganne Finn
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Progressive members of Congress insisted Sunday that two key parts of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda would advance in tandem as negotiations with the moderate wing of the Democratic Party continue. House progressives stood firm Friday in refusing to advance the Senate-passed $550 billion infrastructure bill without movement...

