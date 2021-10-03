CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Blast in Afghanistan's Kabul kills several civilians, says Taliban

trust.org
 6 days ago

(Adds details, background) Oct 3 (Reuters) - Several civilians were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul on Sunday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter. The blast was near the entrance of the Eidgah mosque in Kabul, Mujahid said. The details behind the explosion were not immediately...

news.trust.org

Comments / 0

Related
dailynewsen.com

Happed in Excavators: The 'Wild West' Taliban is returned to Afghanistan

It is not that in Afghanistan there was no death penalty under the previous government. Only that, now that the Taliban have returned to power, the executions return to the public squares and with the same brutality with which they horrified the world more than two decades ago. Between acting Comedously not to scare those who move timidly between scenarios to recognize them, and to terrorize their own to give an example and remember Afghans who commands now, the Taliban are choosing, without a doubt, the two.
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
AFP

Taliban warns US not to 'destabilise' regime in face-to-face talks

The Taliban warned the United States not to "destabilise" the regime on Saturday during their first face-to-face talks since the US withdrawal, as a deadly sectarian bombing raised further questions about their grip on power. - 'Terrifying' - The Taliban's efforts to consolidate power have been undermined by a series of deadly IS-K attacks.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Casualties#Al Qaeda#Reuters#Twitter#Western#Islamic#The Islamic State#The Thomson Reuters Trust
abc27 News

Taliban say they won’t work with U.S. to contain Islamic State

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban on Saturday ruled out cooperation with the United States to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan, staking out an uncompromising position on a key issue ahead of the first direct talks between the former foes since America withdrew from the country in August. Senior Taliban officials and U.S. representatives are to […]
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Taliban Weakness Exposed by Mosque Blast that Kills 50+

Scores of people were killed during Friday prayers when an explosion tore through a Shiite Muslim mosque in northern Afghanistan, just months after the country fell to the Taliban as U.S. troops pulled out. A Taliban police officer told the Associated Press that at least 100 people were injured with...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Afghanistan: IS claims responsibility for deadly mosque attack in Kunduz, killing at least 46

The Islamic State group have claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide attack on a Shia mosque in the Afghan province of Kunduz, which killed at least 46 people.The claim, carried by the IS-linked Aamaq news agency and cited by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant postings, came just hours after the blast tore through the packed Said Abad mosque.“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that a special unit was...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Taliban size up the threat from a tenacious IS-K

The Taliban's efforts to bring stability to Afghanistan have been dogged by a series of bloody attacks by operatives from the Islamic State in Khorasan (IS-K). The latest assault saw a suicide bomber slaughter scores of Shiite Muslims during Friday afternoon prayers in the northern city of Kunduz, in an apparent bid to sow sectarian hatred and make the country ungovernable. It followed a suicide bombing that killed more than 100 Afghans and 13 US soldiers as American troops evacuated in August. AFP takes a look at the two groups and how their rivalry is likely to play out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

Taliban Now Guard Site Of Bamiyan Buddhas They Destroyed

Taliban gunmen now stand guard at the gaping rock cavities that once housed two ancient statues of the Buddha -- desecrated with dynamite by the Islamists during their last stint in power. The monuments in Bamiyan province had stood for 1,500 years but their destruction was ordered in 2001 by...
AFGHANISTAN
albuquerqueexpress.com

ISIS claims responsibility for blast in Afghan mosque

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 9 (ANI): Islamic State Khorasan, also known as ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province on Friday, according to New York Times. According to the publication, it was the group's deadliest strike since the suicide bombing at...
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

Now in power, Taliban set sights on Afghan drug underworld

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Now the uncontested rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban have set their sights on stamping out the scourge of narcotics addiction, even if by force. At nightfall, the battle-hardened fighters-turned-policemen scour the capital’s drug-ravaged underworld. Below Kabul’s bustling city bridges, amid piles of garbage and streams of filthy water, hundreds of homeless men addicted to heroin and methamphetamines are rounded up, beaten and forcibly taken to treatment centers. The Associated Press gained rare access to one such raid last week.
WORLD
The Independent

Major blast kills many Shia worshippers in Afghan mosque, Taliban official confirms

A major blast hit a mosque in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Kunduz, resulting in multiple deaths, a Taliban official said on Friday.“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots ... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that a special unit was arriving at the scene to investigate.News agency AFP confirmed that the blast left 15 dead and over 90 wounded, according to an MSF hospital source.It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack or the victims’ identities. But on Fridays a large number of Muslim worshippers gathering in mosques to perform Friday prayers, the most prominent Islamic ritual of the week. More to follow… Read More Who are the key members of the Taliban’s new all-male government?It’s wishful thinking to believe in a more moderate TalibanTaliban rename women’s ministry as office for group’s moral police
RELIGION
The Independent

US, Pakistani officials in strained talks on Afghanistan

United States and Pakistani officials are meeting Friday amid a worsening relationship between the two countries as each nation searches for a way forward in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. Pakistan has been pressing for greater engagement with the all-male, all-Taliban Cabinet in Kabul even as it shies away from any unilateral formal recognition. The South Asian country has urged Washington to release billions of dollars to the Taliban so that Afghanistan's new rulers can pay salaries of the many ministries and avoid an economic meltdown. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees warns such a crash could unleash a...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

A flood of drugs from Afghanistan may become a bigger threat than terrorism

Hamid Mir is a Pakistani journalist and author. Pakistan and the United States have been trading accusations about who’s responsible for the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan. Yet as they bicker, both countries are ignoring one important consequence of the Taliban takeover: the coming boom in Afghanistan’s narcotic trade, which presents a major threat to global health. In the next few years, a flood of drugs from Afghanistan may become a bigger threat than terrorism.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy