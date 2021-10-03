CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas comes in at No. 21 in latest AP Poll

By Kevin Borba
 6 days ago
After being unranked for three weeks in a row due to a blowout loss suffered at the hands of Arkansas, the Longhorns have finally ascended back into the AP Poll thanks to their most recent win over TCU.

The win over the Horned Frogs marked the first time the Longhorns had beaten TCU in three years, and also will set the scene for the heated Red River Showdown against Oklahoma.

It will be the fourth time in the last four seasons that both teams will be ranked when they play each other, including the 2018 Big 12 championship. The Longhorns have gone 1-3 in those matchups and are looking to put a crooked number in that win column, along with surpassing the Sooners within the conference rankings.

Texas can thank Bijan Robinson for putting the university on his back against TCU, where he got 37 touches total and accounted for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He set a career high in carries and yards, and the Longhorns needed every single one in order to sneak past a good TCU team.

Here is how the rest of the rankings shook out ahead of Week 6.

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Iowa
  4. Penn State
  5. Cincinnati
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Ohio State
  8. Oregon
  9. Michigan
  10. BYU
  11. Michigan State
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. Arkansas
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Costal Carolina
  16. Kentucky
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Auburn
  19. Wake Forrest
  20. Florida
  21. Texas
  22. Arizona State
  23. North Carolina State
  24. SMU
  25. San Diego State

Something to note in regards to the national landscape is that Clemson, Texas A&M, and Baylor have all fallen out of the Top 25. It also seems pretty set in stone that Alabama and Georgia will be the top two schools all year unless something unforeseen happens.

Texas has a prime opportunity to move back into the top-15 or even higher if they beat No. 6 Oklahoma this week, although history has not been on the side of the Longhorns when both are ranked. Dating back to 2000, Oklahoma holds a 11-5 record over Texas when they are both ranked.

If there was any year to take down Oklahoma it would be this one, as Spencer Rattler has looked like a shell of his former Heisman contending self. The Longhorns believe in Casey Thompson, and even if he has a down game like he did against TCU, Texas can lean on Robinson who they can just force-feed and he can take a lot of pressure off the offense. Beating Oklahoma would be huge for Texas in Steve Sarkisian’s first season.

