Watch: DeAndre Carter Goes Distance To Start Second Half for WFT

By David Harrison
 6 days ago

With a late touchdown in the first half, the Atlanta Falcons took a 17-13 lead over the Washington Football Team into halftime.

That was the bad news for WFT. The good news was quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the offense were scheduled to get the ball back to start the second half with the game well within reach.

But it was Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan who led his offense onto the second-half field first, after WFT returner DeAndre Carter took the third quarter kickoff back 101-yards for a touchdown.

The score gave the Washington Football Team a 19-17 lead. WFT kicker Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point, keeping the lead stayed at two points instead of pushing out to three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tY5qA_0cFxd8KH00

It was Hopkins' second missed extra point of the game. Had he made both, a 21-17 lead would feel much more comfortable than the two-point edge.

Looks like extra points, like just about everything for Washington this year, won't come easy.

Carter has been solid in the return game all season, and the feeling was that he would eventually take one to the house.

The 101-yard return was his first touchdown as a member of the WFT and the first career of his NFL career.

If Carter can continue to provide a spark to special teams unit, Washington will surely take it. WFT needs all the help in that phase, especially considering the state of the kicking game.

