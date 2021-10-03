Falcons highlights: Cordarrelle Patterson hauls in third TD of game

Have yourself a day, Cordarrelle Patterson! The Falcons landed themselves a gem this past offseason by signing Patterson to a one-year deal. After reeling in two first-half touchdowns against Washington, Patterson caught a third score in the third quarter.

Watch Patterson catch his third touchdown of the game, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below. The Falcons attempted a 2-point conversion following the score but failed. I hope you started the Falcons running back in fantasy this week.

