L.J. Collier, Jamarco Jones Inactive vs. 49ers

As expected, the Seahawks will be without several key contributors on both sides of the football when they kick off NFC West divisional play against the 49ers on Sunday.

Missing a second straight game with an ankle sprain, Seattle will be without starting right tackle Brandon Shell, who did not practice at all this week. His replacement from a week ago, Jamarco Jones, also is listed as inactive despite not being listed on the team's final injury report due to an illness.

With Shell out and Jones inactive, Cedric Ogbuehi will likely step into the starting lineup after being activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Undrafted rookie Jake Curhan, who saw his first regular season action against the Vikings last Sunday, will be available in a reserve role.

Still nursing a neck injury, defensive end Benson Mayowa was ruled out on Saturday and won't play for a second consecutive week. But after being listed as questionable with a knee injury, second-year defender Alton Robinson will be active and likely will see the bulk of Mayowa's snaps in Santa Clara.

Despite returning to practice on Thursday, rookie receiver Dee Eskridge will miss his third straight game coming off a concussion. According to coach Pete Carroll on Friday, the second-round pick out of Western Michigan looked good on Thursday, but the team had reservations about him playing in a game too quickly.

With Eskridge remaining out, Seattle called up receiver Cody Thompson from the practice squad for a second straight week and he will be active along with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain, and Penny Hart.

Capping off Seattle's inactives, former first-round pick L.J. Collier will be a healthy scratch for the third time in four weeks with the team choosing to dress Robert Nkemdiche instead. Cornerback John Reid will also be inactive with Marquise Blair returning from a knee injury.

As for the 49ers, despite being out most of the practice week, All-Pro tight end George Kittle will dress and is expected to play. The team will be without two cornerbacks in Josh Norman and K'Waun Williams as well as rookie guard Aaron Banks and defensive lineman Zach Kerr.