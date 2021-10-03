WWII aircraft crashed on highway in Winnie in failed takeoff attempt

Miraculously, there were no injuries when a World War II training aircraft crashed in the middle of Winnie late Saturday morning. According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department, the plane was on a trailer and was in the Winnie Rice Festival Parade. The sheriff’s department said weather began to move in and the pilot feared that he couldn’t get the plane back to the airport before the rain arrived. So, the pilot decided to remove the plane from the trailer and take off on Highway 124 with the sheriff’s department blocking traffic.