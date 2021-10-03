New Eternals footage teases Gilgamesh's powers and Marvel's first LGBTQ family

The movie's most recent teaser shows off some brand-new footage and previews an epic battle. It's almost time to meet The Eternals. On Sunday, Marvel released new footage from the MCU's next superhero epic, which promises to be a comic, action-filled adventure. Among the new footage is a shot of Don Lee's Gilgamesh using his powers to defend himself against a Deviant — monstrous creatures who the Eternals protect humans from. Each Eternal has a special ability and we've already seen a few examples in previous trailers, such as Ikaris (Richard Madden)'s laser eyes and Thena (Angelina Jolie) wielding her golden sword. But this is the first time we've seen Gilgamesh, who Lee describes as "the strongest warrior of Eternals," in action as he demonstrates taking out his opponents with a single, deadly punch.