Shelby County, TN

Rhodes College shooting suspect added to Most Wanted

By Autumn Scott, WREG Web
 11 days ago

UPDATE: Memphis Police on Monday reported that investigators have issued an arrest warrant for Rainess Holmes, 36, for First Degree Murder, two counts Especially Aggravated Robbery, three counts Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Burglary, and Murder in the Perpetration of Aggravated Burglary.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Holmes was added to the Tennessee Most Wanted list. Call MPD at (901)-545-2677 with information.

Rhodes College identified the victim in the shooting as senior Andrew “Drew” Rainer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting near the Rhodes College campus on Sunday morning.

The shooting took place at 5:40 a.m. at 703 North McLean Boulevard.

A male victim and a female victim had been shot and located on the scene. The male victim was found dead on the scene, while the female victim was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.

Multiple students as well as local leaders confirmed that the victims were Rhodes students.

Shelby County commissioner Tami Sawyer released a statement about the shooting saying in part, “I am deeply saddened and troubled by this morning’s shooting resulting in the death of one Rhodes student and the injury of another..”  Sawyer went on to say that she hopes to address solutions to gun violence. It’s something that long overdue if you ask people that live in this neighborhood.

“It’s over and over and over again. We just can’t get anywhere on it, but yeah, I think we have too many guns,” neighbor Janet Todd said. “You walk around in a European city you’re not a afraid you’re gonna get shot in more and more in the US that is the case.”

Witnesses described the suspects as 3 or 4 males wearing hoodies tightly drawn to their faces. One of them was armed with a gun.

Rhodes College released a statement to students about the crime that happened nearby and another statement to their parents saying that they are in contact with MPD and that there is no existing threat to campus or other students at this time.

Rhodes also announced that they will be canceling classes on Monday.

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer confirmed that one of the victims was a Rhodes College student.

“I am deeply saddened and troubled by this morning’s shooting resulting in the death of one Rhodes student and the injury of another on McLean Blvd in District 7,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer also expressed her concern and condolences to the Rhodes College community.

“I pray for the complete recovery of the injured student. As a resident of this neighborhood, I share in the grief of my neighbors, constituents, and friends, as well as sharing their concerns about individual safety,” she said. “I extend my deepest condolences to the Rhodes College community as the students, faculty, and families grapple with this senseless loss of life.”

Steve Cohen and Mark Billingsley showed their support for the Rhodes community on Twitter.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, please call (901)-528-CASH.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Steve Presley
9d ago

Guns is the the problem huh. Not giving up my guns because of dumb ass fools with guns. Sorry for the family's loss but its not about guns it's dumb ass people with guns.

