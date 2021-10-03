CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears' David Montgomery (knee) helped to sidelines in Week 4

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Bears running back David Montgomery had to be helped from the field after suffering an apparent knee injury during Week 4's game against the Detroit Lions. Montgomery fell to the ground at the end of a play in very obvious pain, grasping at his knee. His teammates immediately called over to the medical team for assistance. Hopefully Montgomery avoided a major injury, but the early reactions don't bode well.

FanSided

David Montgomery posts cryptic tweet after gnarly knee injury

After suffering a brutal knee injury, David Montgomery updated Bears fans on Twitter with what appears to be better news than expected. Chicago Bears fans watched Justin Fields collect his first win as an NFL starter with bated breath. While the win was a huge relief, the loss of David Montgomery put a damper on the celebration especially considering how serious the injury seemed at the time.
NFL
Santa Maria Times

Montgomery's knee injury means uncertainty for Bears offense

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears' offense has dealt with adversity from injuries since the second game of the season. It will only worsen heading into preparation for their game Sunday at Las Vegas against the Raiders, because now the injuries include running backs as well as quarterbacks.
NFL
Damien Williams
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Joe Mixon, Dalvin Cook, David Montgomery (2021 Fantasy Football)

Is there any way the NFL can just turn injuries off? We continue to see injuries happen to notable players across the league, and Week 4 sadly wasn’t an exception. There were multiple running backs to sustain injuries over the last week of football. In addition to a few starting running backs, a couple of quarterbacks suffered injuries on Sunday. Amid all of the injuries that happened in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, let’s look at the information we know about each ailment and how we should adjust in fantasy football.
NFL
numberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Football: Sannes' Situations to Monitor in Week 5

Last week, a lack of value at running back forced me into a lot of mistakes. Specifically, I loaded up on Chuba Hubbard, and as you know, that didn't turn out so hot. Week 5 is shaping up a lot nicer in that department. We know already that Damien Williams...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
#Bears#American Football#The Detroit Lions
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook officially out for Vikings

The Vikings’ bid to avoid an 0-3 start will take place without running back Dalvin Cook. Word on Sunday morning was that Cook would miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated early in the week that Cook would be playing because the Vikings need a win, but even that need was not great enough to get Cook healthy enough to take the field.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
