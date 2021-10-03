Bears' David Montgomery (knee) helped to sidelines in Week 4
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery had to be helped from the field after suffering an apparent knee injury during Week 4's game against the Detroit Lions. Montgomery fell to the ground at the end of a play in very obvious pain, grasping at his knee. His teammates immediately called over to the medical team for assistance. Hopefully Montgomery avoided a major injury, but the early reactions don't bode well.www.numberfire.com
