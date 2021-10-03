CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bentonville, AR

Walmart releases list of hottest ‘kid-tested’ toys for 2021 holidays

By Kylee Bond, Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30AQ4y_0cFxZux200

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WGNO) — Amid seemingly endless shipping delays that businesses face in 2021, it’s never too early to start searching for that perfect toy to give during the holidays.

On Wednesday, Walmart released its list of the 39 hottest toys, as chosen “by real kids,” according to a news release. The children, ages 2 to 12, participate on the Walmart Toy Board and are “known for their expertise and passion on toys,” a spokesperson told Nexstar in an email.

Search for Summer Wells: Reward has surpassed $40,000

“This year, we’re proud to help customers plan ahead and shop the most sought-after toys now with our Top-Rated by Kids Toy List as their guide,” said Steve Ronchetto, vice president of toys at Walmart U.S., in a statement.

The toys met with approval were divided by different themes, including, “Awakening Imagination,” “Fresh Air Fun,” “Not-So-Pretend Pets” and “Timeless Toys,” among others.

It’s the eighth time that the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company has released its Top-Rated by Kids Toy List. Walmart, which has approximately 10,500 stores, says it has “more than doubled its toy assortment” this year.

ETSU football player pairs with regional therapy organization ‘The Middle Path’

See the full list from Walmart below.

Awakening Imagination

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQBSp_0cFxZux200
  1. 1:10 RC Hot Wheels Rhimomite ($59.00) – Walmart Exclusive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFKix_0cFxZux200

2. Barbie Extra Doll & Vanity Playset ($59.00) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXMUh_0cFxZux200

3. Batman RC All-Terrain Vehicle ($49.97)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLzWs_0cFxZux200

4. Bluey 4WD Campervan Playset ($49.44)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhHp2_0cFxZux200

5. Hot Wheels Massive Loop Mayhem Track Set ($49.97)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbrYa_0cFxZux200

6. L.O.L. Surprise OMG House ($229.00)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIyfU_0cFxZux200

7. Monster Jam Truck Wash Set ($29.97)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qrf2O_0cFxZux200

8. Rainbow High Color Change Car ($49.88)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpjbi_0cFxZux200

Edutainment Expression

9. Crayola Creative Fun Double Easel ($44.88) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YgX5_0cFxZux200

10. Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Learning Bot ($49.44)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pfcut_0cFxZux200

11. Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory ($19.94)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idGoi_0cFxZux200

12. VTech KidiZoom PrintCam ($71.00)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46vwGX_0cFxZux200

Fresh Air Fun

13. 12V Jeep Gladiator Children’s Ride On in a variety of colors ($369.00) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29YNLz_0cFxZux200

14. Fisher-Price Bouncesational Bounce House with Built-in Pump ($69.00) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ExoGS_0cFxZux200

15. HALO Supreme Big Wheel Scooter in a variety of colors ($39.93) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbdoi_0cFxZux200

16. Jetson Hali X Luminous Extreme-Terrain Hoverboard in a variety of colors ($178.00) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDxtt_0cFxZux200

17. Kryptonics 28” Cruiser Skateboard in a variety of colors ($24.97) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJgp9_0cFxZux200

18. Monster Jam 24V Grave Digger Ride On in a variety of colors ($449.00) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZQFc_0cFxZux200

19. Razor Miniature Dirt Rocket MX125 Electric-Powered Dirt Bike ($179.00) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMyBg_0cFxZux200

Not-So-Pretend Pets

20. furReal Sweet Jammiecorn Unicorn ($29.96)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSqqk_0cFxZux200

21. LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Fish Tank ($29.97) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmCfo_0cFxZux200

22. Magic Mixies Cauldron in a variety of colors ($59.00); Launches Oct. 1 Walmart Exclusive Color

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12i3TC_0cFxZux200

23. Na! Na! Na! Surprise Kitty-Cat Camper ($94.00)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNxID_0cFxZux200

24. VTech Hover Pup ($24.97) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f125i_0cFxZux200

25. Disney’s Raya and The Last Dragon Color Splash Raya and Sisu ($32.44)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXIok_0cFxZux200

26. Jurassic World Stomp N’ Escape Tyrannosaurus Rex ($39.97)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EaQWM_0cFxZux200

27. LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle ($69.97)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O9CAw_0cFxZux200

28. Paw Patrol Movie Tower ($149.00)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxfY4_0cFxZux200

29. Ryan’s World Rocketship ($81.00) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CjVPk_0cFxZux200

30. Spark Create Imagine Cocomelon Bus ($29.97) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rEZoQ_0cFxZux200

31. Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu ($79.00)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngSYo_0cFxZux200

Timeless Toys

32. Baby Alive Lulu Achoo ($52.00)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upMJ5_0cFxZux200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFlbq_0cFxZux200

33. Barbie Blonde and Black Hair Styling Head Tie-dye ($29.84)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXdr6_0cFxZux200

34. Flybar 6V Bumper Car ($99.00) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xHPA_0cFxZux200

35. Giant Sorry ($24.86)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yEwZ4_0cFxZux200

36. My Little Pony Fashion Ponies in a variety of characters ($15.44) – Walmart Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apuGo_0cFxZux200

37. Nerf Hyper Mach 100 ($73.00)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Shbgx_0cFxZux200

38. Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Rising Cake Oven Playset ($19.96)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELxJH_0cFxZux200

39. Marvel Spider-Man Super Web Slinger ($19.87)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 5

and thennn...
6d ago

Walmart wants to be cheap, sooooo their sells will be hurting this year...So sweet of them to take Christmas away from people who don't have credit...IN a pandemic...THANKS wallyworld!! 🙄🖕

Reply
3
Related
WJHL

Perfectly balanced: Paradise Acres Farm hosts ‘Spooky Kittens’ adoption event

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’ve been in the market for a furry friend or a fright, Paradise Acres Farms might be the place for you Saturday night. According to a Facebook post by Neonatal Kitten Rescue, the organization has partnered with the venue to offer a fall evening like no other. Visitors to Paradise Acres Saturday afternoon have the chance to enjoy the property’s normal offerings like mini-golf, hay rides and more alongside the evening’s main attraction: kittens up for adoption.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

1K+
Followers
381
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy