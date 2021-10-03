Adafruit Weekly Editorial Round-Up: Manufacturing Day 2021, How to Create the Ultimate High-Tech Haunted House, Adafruit IO WipperSnapper & more!

HackSpace Magazine — Issue 47 looks at DIY keyboards. They feature the Cherry MX Mechanical 4-Key Tester, sold by Adafruit:. Nobody said picking out the type of Cherry MX mechanical key switch for your next project was easy. For the uninitiated, Cherry MX mechanical switches come in various types, and they all have a very different feel and sound. With this simple kit, you can easily try them out. It might be a little overkill for just a hobbyist, but if you are making a full-size keyboard or building projects for others, this can be a real time- and money-saver.

