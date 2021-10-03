CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adafruit Weekly Editorial Round-Up: Manufacturing Day 2021, How to Create the Ultimate High-Tech Haunted House, Adafruit IO WipperSnapper & more!

By Takara
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got so much happening here at Adafruit that it’s not always easy to keep up! Don’t fret, we’ve got you covered. Each week we’ll be posting a handy round-up of what we’ve been up to, ranging from learn guides to blog articles, videos, and more. BLOG. Manufacturing Day is...

Made in NYC 9/22/2021 Featuring #Adafruit LED Glasses

Locking and unlocking Pick ‘n Place feeders (0:02) Stencil machine placing support pins (0:23) View inside stencil machine in production mode (0:38) Inspecting LED Glasses before sending into reflow oven (0:55) Prepped pile of LED Glasses (1:11) Tester for our newest CO2 sensor, the SCD-41 (1:13) Bins of components for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEW GUIDE: Welcome to WipperSnapper #AdafruitLearningSystem #NoCode #IoT @adafruit

WipperSnapper is an interface for Adafruit IO, our incredibly easy-to-use IoT platform, designed to turn any WiFi-capable board into an IoT device without programming a single line of code. This guide walks you through the process of installing WipperSnapper on a development board, a brief overview of the WipperSnapper platform,...
ELECTRONICS
NEW GUIDE: BLE Thermal Printer with @adafruit @CircuitPython

When I saw the “cat” printer in this Hackaday article, I simply had to have one for myself. The original poster made a library for Arduino, but I wanted to make a version that worked on CircuitPython instead. Their new guide is now available on the Adafruit Learning system. In...
COMPUTERS
Manufacturing in NYC with Adafruit! @madeinnyc @ShopFloorNAM #MFGDay21 #MadeinNYCWeek #MadeinNYC #CreatorsWanted

Held annually on the first Friday in October, National Manufacturing Day — MFG Day, helps show the reality of modern manufacturing. MFG Day empowers manufacturers to come together to address their collective challenges so they can help their communities and future generations thrive. Tune in for a virtual factory tour of Adafruit Industries, a manufacturer of advanced hardware products in lower Manhattan – video.
MANHATTAN, NY
HackSpace Magazine Issue 47: Only the Best: Cherry MX 4-Key Tester #PiDay #Adafruit @HackSpaceMag @Raspberry_Pi

HackSpace Magazine — Issue 47 looks at DIY keyboards. They feature the Cherry MX Mechanical 4-Key Tester, sold by Adafruit:. Nobody said picking out the type of Cherry MX mechanical key switch for your next project was easy. For the uninitiated, Cherry MX mechanical switches come in various types, and they all have a very different feel and sound. With this simple kit, you can easily try them out. It might be a little overkill for just a hobbyist, but if you are making a full-size keyboard or building projects for others, this can be a real time- and money-saver.
ELECTRONICS
Quickstart: Adafruit IO WipperSnapper

New to Adafruit IO WipperSnapper? Start here. WipperSnapper is an interface for Adafruit IO, our incredibly easy-to-use IoT platform, designed to turn any WiFi-capable board into an IoT device without programming a single line of code. Simply load the WipperSnapper firmware onto your board, add credentials, and plug it into...
TECHNOLOGY
EYE ON NPI – Pokit All-in-One Meter #EYEonNPI #DigiKey @DigiKey @Adafruit @PokitMeter

This week’s EYE ON NPI (video) is a pal that fits right in your pocket, literally! It’s the Pokit All-in-One Meter, a miniature wireless multimeter, scope and datalogger. We’ve seen designs like this become more popular lately as many folks have phones on hand, which can act as a display (the display/UI is one of the more difficult and expensive elements of portable test equipment). When this one popped up on https://www.digikey.com/new we thought it would be worth checking out as it does a good job of matching enough desired specifications to be useful to a Maker or engineer.
ELECTRONICS
Syncing with Adafruit

Neat project write-up from Raymond Lutz up on Hackaday.io. Each devices recorded two channels: the common 220Hz CSW and the YaLTC signal from their respective synchronator (an Adafruit Feather based for the H4n and a Trinket M0 one for the FUJI). The camera was used as a stereo sound recorder: the movie itself being discarded.
ELECTRONICS
Adafruit Macropad Stand #3DPrinting #3DThursday

So Adafruit recently released a 12 key and encoder macro-pad. https://www.adafruit.com/product/5128 I was able to grab one before they ended up selling out. I appear to be on a macro-pad kick lately. While I’m excited about the macro-pad, I didn’t want it just laying flat on my desk. So I decided to do a basic angled stand for it. This allows me to put it towards the back of my desk, and still see the screen without me needing to lean over it.
TECHNOLOGY
World’s Largest Carbon Capture Plant in Action

Orca is the world’s first and largest direct carbon capture and storage plant. According to Swiss company Climeworks, Orca will be able to remove 4,000 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere every year. Here’s more from Science Focus:. The carbon dioxide that Orca captures is mixed with water and is...
INDUSTRY
The Curious Task of Digitizing Darwin’s Beans and Butterflies

Fun piece from Gastro Obscura about the challenges of digitizing physical, organic objects. “I devised a method of cleaning them using a polyurethane sponge between some tweezers,” says Nichols, a Book and Paper Conservator at the Cambridge University Library. Beans, it turns out, have a tendency to go flying if not carefully held, so she fashioned a makeshift silicone-tipped shaper. Essentially a brush handle equipped with tiny silicon hairs for grip, the tool kept her tiny subjects locked in place while she primped and polished. “Much to the amusement of my colleagues, [the beans] made little squeaky noises.”
COMPUTER SCIENCE
REMINDER: SHOW and TELL 10/6/2021 #ShowandTell @adafruit @johnedgarpark

The biggest and longest running worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! 10/6/2021 – video. Hosted this week by John Park. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE

