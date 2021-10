In the ongoing battle between PC graphics powerhouses AMD and Nvidia, it’s often easy to focus in on the most powerful cards. Which is the best at 4K, with everything cranked up to Ultra, and ray tracing activated? And, I mean - why not, it’s fun, right? Almost everybody would love to drive a Bugatti. But the reality, we know, is that a lot of people are looking for that nice middle ground: a graphics card that’s going to offer great gaming performance within the confines of their own setup, and without breaking the bank.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO