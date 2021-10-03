Hundreds attend memorial for Steve Fisher on Sunday
DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the Fisher family and friends shared their memories of the beloved Steve Fisher at the memorial service at Fisher Field on October 3. The service started at 1 p.m. and featured many different speakers that spoke about the impact Fisher has made on their lives as well as shared their memories of the well known coach. This included speeches from many of Fisher’s immediate family members including his daughters and siblings.www.informnny.com
