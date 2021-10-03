CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Falls To No. 14 In the Latest Associated Press Poll

By Mike Hutton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zq7WR_0cFxXvuB00

Notre Dame dropped to No. 14 in the Associated Press College Football poll after its 24-13 home loss to Cincinnati

The Irish (4-1) dropped five spots after being ranked No. 9 a week ago. Cincinnati (4-0) jumped up to No. 5 after its road win over Notre Dame.

Notre Dame jumped to ninth last week after a 41-13 victory over Wisconsin. The Badgers, who have since dropped out of the poll, were ranked No. 18 heading into that matchup but are now 1-3 on the season.

Alabama and Georgia remain ranked Nos. 1 and 2. Iowa, which was ranked fifth, moved up to the third spot. The Hawkeyes were helped by Oregon’s loss to Stanford. The Beavers, who were ranked No. 3, dropped to No. 8.

Notre Dame plays Virginia Tech on Oct. 9. The unranked Hokies (3-1) are the only team that is on the schedule for Notre Dame that received votes. USC, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech, all teams on ND’s schedule, were all ranked at one time this year. The Irish were ranked No. 9 to start the season in the AP poll.

NOTRE DAME, IN
