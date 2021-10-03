CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$2 million raised for Marine who scorned superiors over Afghan withdrawal

By Emmett Jones
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 27,000 donors have contributed $2 million for the decorated U.S. Marine who criticized his commanders for mishandling troop withdrawal in Afghanistan. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller took to Facebook Live in August to condemn his superiors for embarrassing the country in a number of videos that quickly circulated the internet. Scheller was later detained and placed in solitary confinement at Camp Lejeune for his actions.

Comments / 27

Izreal Zeus
6d ago

Jay Powell the head of the Fed is a Jesuit. Several Federal Reserve buildings including the Fed in NYC are architecturally designed off the palazzo Medici Riccardi in Florence. The Medicis were the most powerful bankers in Europe for centuries and they produced 4 popes and numerous queens of England and France. They still exist today and covertly own corporate shares in banks and have authority over central banking and the IRS through Jesuit agents. Prince Ottaviano de Medici and Prince Giuliano de Medici are top members of this very evil family. The name Medici means medical and their Roman villa has Hermes with the caduceus a common symbol in the medical industry. They oversee the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn a society of alchemists. They established the oldest botanical gardens in Europe. Chemistry originated from alchemy. Pharmacy is the ancient greek word for sorcery.

Reply(7)
4
Matthew 26:52 KJV
5d ago

So violate the UCMJ and break chain of command and I could get $2mil from these republicans? Wheee do I sign up?

Reply(1)
4
Charles Thornburg
5d ago

this fella said he would rather sit in jail than get Trump's help. also said trump is responsible for current divisions in US.

Reply(1)
3
