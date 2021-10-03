$2 million raised for Marine who scorned superiors over Afghan withdrawal
Over 27,000 donors have contributed $2 million for the decorated U.S. Marine who criticized his commanders for mishandling troop withdrawal in Afghanistan. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller took to Facebook Live in August to condemn his superiors for embarrassing the country in a number of videos that quickly circulated the internet. Scheller was later detained and placed in solitary confinement at Camp Lejeune for his actions.www.foxnews.com
