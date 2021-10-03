$2 million raised for Marine who scorned superiors over Afghan withdrawal

A US Army officer has explained on Fox News why he resigned over the Department of Defense vaccine mandate, but admitted he had agreed to all his other Army shots.“First, and foremost, I am incapable of subjecting myself to the unlawful, unethical, immoral, and tyrannical to sit still and allow a serum to be injected into my flesh against my will and better judgment,” former Officer Paul Douglas Hague wrote in his resignation letter, which his wife posted on Twitter at the beginning of September.He also cited a “complete lack of confidence in the presidential administration,” as a reason for quitting...

MILITARY ・ 16 DAYS AGO